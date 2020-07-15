[Editor's Note: This is likely the first of several articles on the July 14 work session and the July 16, 2020 regular session).

By Mary Alice Murphy

Grant County Commissioners at their virtual work session on July 14, 2020, heard county reports.

General Services Director Randy Villa said the Fourth of July weekend was busy for fires, "but not too busy. We had seven calls for the volunteer fire departments to assist the Silver City Fire Department. Between July 3 and July 5, we had 12 calls, including small fires off New Mexico 90. We assisted Santa Clara with a few grass fires from fireworks. We had nothing major. A fire in Pinos Altos was also from fireworks. It's very, very dry out there. The rain is doing a COVID-19 on us, socially distancing at least 6 feet away. Right now, in the forest and the county, we have fire restrictions—no burning, no trash burning, no brush burning, no grass burning, no burning. The Tadpole Fire in the Gila north of us is the only fire in Grant County at about 11,000 acres. The Cub Fire northwest of the Cliff Dwellings is in the wilderness in Catron County and the Good and Turkey Fires, which combined, are in Catron County. New Mexico 15, which was closed due to the Tadpole Fire, is open again. The concern is for flooding when the monsoons get here. They've done a good job keeping the culverts clear. The Forest Service has managed this fire really well."

He noted that most of the smoke seen in the area is coming from fires in Arizona.

"At the airport, fire activities are winding down," Villa reported. "Most of the firefighters and aircraft have moved to Arizona. We are still dumping buckets of water on Tadpole. The smokejumpers will be leaving soon."

Addressing the Grant County Airport itself, he said that flights continue to come and go, and the Maintenance Department is doing a good job cleaning and sanitizing all county facilities. At Bataan Memorial Park, people are walking, but no facilities are open. Corre Caminos is not in full operation but can pick up people by appointment to get them to doctor's appointments, to pick up prescriptions, and to grocery shop or go to Walmart. "Please call for an appointment."

Road Superintendent Earl Moore said his crews are trimming trees to cut down fire danger. "We started patching roads today. We ordered parts for the mower, so we can get to that service. We are still working on the Airport and North Hurley roads."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said he had received emails from people concerned about "Country Road seeming to be a racetrack. I've had requests for speed bumps."

Moore said: "We can't have any obstructions on county roads, such as speed bumps or humps. The speed bumps are more for subdivisions where the speed limit is 20-25. We also can't do snowplows where there are speed bumps."

Browne noted he didn't see many days needing snowplows.

Moore also said speed bumps are not appropriate for roads where the speed limits can be 45 or 50 miles per hour. "Country Road is 30 mph. Maybe we can get the Sheriff's Department to patrol more often."

County Manager Charlene Webb noted that certain criteria must be met for speed bumps or humps. "There's a lot more to it. We have to be careful and cautious. If somebody hit one going at high speed, it could damage their vehicle and the county would be liable."

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce said he has seen more Sheriff's patrols recently on Kirkland Road.

Planning and Community Development Director Michael "Mischa" Larisch said he is still pushing the Census. "We are still behind for the county. Santa Clara did have a big push with door hangers and got some good numbers. New Mexico is at about 51 percent of the population counted, and Grant County is at 47.2 percent. Our goal is 100 percent, but the Census goal is to get at least the 49 percent we got last time. The homeless count will occur September 22-24. The final Census deadline is Oct. 31."

He said he is currently working with Better Cities to get CARES Act funding for an economic development specialist. "The county's match will be in kind."

On the Bataan Memorial Park project, he recently met with Tim Castillo of the University of New Mexico School of Architecture and Donnie Turner, representing a group concerned about the veterans' memorial at the park, which has deteriorated. "Charlene found some money to get repairs done. Tim has hired a student to design and repair the memorial."

Larisch said the Santa Rita VFD has a grant to fund a new water storage tank. The Hachita VFD is working on a metal building for equipment storage. "They have poured the pad and will pay for the building with state fire funds they receive. The Upper Mimbres VFD has completed the design for an underground water storage tank, which is more complicated."

Ponce said he wanted to be part of the Bataan Park team.

Webb said the team hasn't begun. "We intend to include you. It wasn't an oversight. This meeting with Tim was just a meet-and-greet."

Webb said she had submitted her report to the commissioners in writing. No one had questions.

The next item was to review the July 16 regular meeting agenda.

"The first item will be the monthly report from Gila Regional Medical Center Interim Chief Executive Officer Scott Manis," Webb said.

Chief Procurement Officer Randy Hernandez presented the monthly expenditure report for the period ending July 9, 2020. Total expenditures were $2,602,678.47, which includes payroll of $440,426.91. Extraordinary expenses over $10,000 are included in the chart below.

CHART

The next item of business addressed the designation of the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) certifying official.

Webb said the county's ordinance needed to be updated pursuant to legislative decisions. "It has gone to our attorney, and it will go before the Lodger's Tax Advisory Board and then to you to approve. It's a requirement of the CDBG grant. We will appoint Mischa as the certifying official, so we can begin the project."

The next item considers the appointment to the Shooting Range Advisory Board to fill two vacancies. Three applications were received from Don White, Gilbert Helton and Dave Roedel. The recommendation was to appoint White and Helton.

Item E on the agenda is consideration of the engineered plans for Bataan Park ADA Improvements.

Larisch said Alvin Dominguez of Bohannon Huston was present to answer questions. "We also have a cost estimate."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked the first question: "Are there increases in the cost estimate?"

Dominguez said yes, then continued to explain why. "(Facilities Maintenance and Ground Superintendent) Jason Lockett had comments on drainage. We added a couple of swales and a small pond to collect drainage. We extended the retaining wall past the lift station and added pipe and a riprap pad. The New Mexico Department of Transportation recently opened a bid for the trail from Cobre High School to Santa Clara that we looked at because of similarities in retaining walls and therefore the costs. You would figure there would be a lot of bidders with people out of work. The estimate for the trail was $3.5 million. The low bidder came in at $5 million, so it came in well over budget. Because of that, we changed some of our estimates. The total is $700,000, with tax $750,000, right at what's available."

Edwards asked what would happen with change orders if required.

Dominguez said items could probably be deleted and added to a later project. "I feel comfortable with this estimate.

Edwards asked when the project would begin and end.

"We figure it's about six-months-worth of work," Dominguez said.

Larisch said: "We need approval and to get the grant release documents. Then we'll do the bid process, which takes 30-60 days, so probably mid-September to mid-October to get started."

The next article will continue the review of the regular meeting agenda.