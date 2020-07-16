facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

Town Manager Alex Brown told the Silver City Town Council at its July 14, 2020 meeting that by the next council meeting a fiscal year 2021 budget is going to have to be adopted. "I feel that I'm fairly confident that working with the 15 percent decrease in revenue is going to be very conservative for the situation we're in right now," Brown said. "We did end fiscal year 2020 with gross receipts taxes in the amount of $10,600,000 and that, actually, is the most we've ever brought in GRT, so we're having a really very good year."

Brown stated this reduced budget "would not take us doing any more cuts. All of the hiring freezes we had done in fiscal year 2020, most of those positions are not here in fiscal year 2021 and those have helped out quite a bit and allowed me not to have to cut any more than necessary."

According to Brown, the water and sewer fund which was projected to be down three percent in fiscal year 2020 has increased by five percent. Sanitation fund was fairly flat. "The lodger's tax is by far the one that is going to be hit the most," Brown stated. "We budgeted $364,000 last year and to date have brought in about $320,000, because during the start of our tourist season basically bringing in a quarter of what usually we have." He projected about $169,000 in GRT for next fiscal year with most of that going to the marketing firm.

Brown answered a question by saying certain safety positions that are vacant will be filled in fiscal year 2021.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano stated she had received comments about mosquitos from local ponds being a problem and asked if the town has any remedy (much of her remarks were inaudible and unclear with audio cutting in and out). Brown answered her later in the meeting saying residents having those issues with mosquitos from local ponds in a public setting can be addressed by notifying the Utliities Department.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr stated he appreciated the town putting on the July 4 fireworks display even though some thought it was too expensive and others complained it was too noisy. He also advised he contacted the governor's office to request that the governor's weekly COVID-19 briefing be also in Spanish. Ray encouraged the press to report what councilors actually say. The Carnitas, Musica, y Mas fiesta scheduled for September will be cancelled, Ray said.

 

 

Ray also stated that he contacted Lt. Governor Howie Morales to support keeping schools closed until Jan. 1, 2021 to protect the kids and the teachers, saying that home-schooling is fine. Lastly, the councilor said he will not watch any sporting events that play another anthem besides the National Anthem.

District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison expressed concern about stores – at least one big-box – store that permit customers to enter without masks and asked Town Attorney Robert Scavron to comment on the effectiveness of mask orders in communities.

Scavron stated that Taos and Santa Fe have ordinances requiring residents under force of law to wear masks most of the time, while Las Cruces passed a resolution having no force of law encouraging residents to wear masks. "You have a resolution, you have an ordinance and you have an encouragement. Whether they've been effective . . . the bottom line is that if a community doesn't want to protect itself, if the community doesn't want to abide by the common good, there is very little that law enforcement or government can do. The people need to cooperate. If they choose not to do that, I'm not sure how much more education is available."

Scavron went on to say "Arresting people for not being a good community member may be an impossibility because of resources and spacing in the jail (some remarks of Scavron's were inaudible and unclear). He added that community pressure may be the best way to secure compliance to wearing a mask. "You tell them. I don't know what else you can do."

Cano stated she believes we're passed the point of asking people to do things and should fully support the governor. She believes our leaders should also, stating "there are several people in this community who are supposed to be leaders and right now aren't."

Council approved an ordinance granting a telecommunications franchise to Fatbeam LLC to provide fast broadband service instead of WNM Communications, which also applied. Scavron recommended the franchise grant, citing the absence of disqualifying facts. Town Clerk read an email from WNMC asking council if Fatbeam plans to open a local office and how many local people they plan to hire. The WNMC representative stated they already have a local office and employ about 60 local people.

Council approved a resolution for the annual exercise of transferring and appropriating funds at the end of the fiscal year, because, according to Brown, things change during the year.

Council also approved a resolution to participate in the Local Government Road Fund Program administered by the New Mexico Department of Transportation regarding chip and fog sealing of streets. Brown stated the program for fiscal year 2021 will include streets in the Pine-Kimberly area and streets in the Western New Mexico University area for fiscal year 2022.

Council approved another resolution ratifying an agreement between the town and the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments which would pay the SWNMCG $6,189 for representing the town in Santa Fe. Brown stated this is a good investment as the SWNMCG brings in $2-3 million in projects to the town.

Linda Nunez was reappointed to the Cemetery Board and David Krisch was reappointed to the Library Community Advisory Group.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Check out Pets to Adopt. The High Desert Humane Society has some new cats and dogs up for adoption.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110