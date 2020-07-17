[Editor's Note: This is the second of several articles on the July 14 work session and the July 16, 2020 regular session).

By Mary Alice Murphy

The review of the regular meeting agenda continued at the work session on July 14, 2020.

Continuing with new business, County Manager Charlene Webb said the next discussion was on the ICIP (Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan). "This is the summary page. We will take the same approach as last year. You will prioritize those that are your priorities."

Planning and Community Development director Michael "Mischa" Larisch listed the top five that were the county priorities.

1) ADA compliance for the Gila Fairgrounds

2) County fleet replacement

3) Security for the Administration Center, including a fence for the Sheriff's Department vehicles, and access to the Sheriff's Office through this building, rather than the outside door, and security for the Clerk's and Assessor's offices

4) Airport Mesa, Cemetery and Iron Bridge roads

5) Community Center and Park, Gila

Webb said that during public input meetings, the specific roadways and the Gila Park were strongly supported.

She noted that the Gila Park folks do have some funding obligated, but they wanted it on the ICIP to continue to work with Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director Priscilla Lucero to find more different funding opportunities.

Larisch continued through the rest of the list, 6 was School bus routes, specifically Bandoni and Fleming Tank roads. 7 was Grant County Shooting Range improvements, including funding a building for a classroom. Items 13, affordable housing, caught the attention of District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards and 14, water storage for wastewater, appealed to District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne.

During discussion on the ICIP at the work session, Browne said he would like funding from the New Mexico Unit Fund, "which is being held hostage," for the effluent storage and reuse from the Bayard Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Edwards asked the status of capital outlay items funded "last year."

Larisch said severance bonds sold in June included the fleet replacement, the drainage project and the CAD system for Dispatch. The fourth item approved is to fund trails and should be in the severance bond sale in December.

"Because they are severance tax bonds, they won't go away?" Edwards asked.

"As of right now, they are safe," Webb said. "But the bonds are $1 million short, so some may get shifted. The financial picture of the state affects the ability to sell bonds."

Edwards asked which of the top five in the current list are more likely to find other funding in addition to capital outlay.

Webb said the Community Park in Gila could get USDA funding, but it requires a large match, "which we don't have. (Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director) Priscilla (Lucero) is working with them. I don't believe any of the others will find any other funding other than capital outlay. And I don't think there will be much capital outlay this year."

Browne said he did not think the effluent project should be moved to the top five at this point.

He also noted that the commissioners talked a lot last year about fleet replacement and that it needed to be managed internally. "Do we have a list of exactly what we need for $250,000?"

"Yes, we do have a list," Webb confirmed. "It's an active list that we update as we find other funding. I can get the list to you."

Edwards asked about what kind of work is needed for the three roads.

Road Superintendent Earl Moore said the three are beyond being able to be properly chip-sealed. "We're just throwing money at them right now. They are in horrible shape."

Edwards questioned the amount of $230 million.

Webb said the Local Government Road Fund funding could not be used for reconstruction, which is what the three require. "We haven't been able to identify another funding source for the roads."

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce said economic development through projects "will pay a huge part, especially for the outdoor trails. The roads are important."

Edwards asked if any lower-priced items might squeak through.

Webb said the Iron Bridge road and Airport Mesa are school bus routes, so they are important.

Larisch talked about the security requests at the administration center.

"The sheriff's entrance is not very secure," he noted. "The administrative assistants in the office are concerned. The clerk and assessor offices also need more security. For the sheriff's department, it would be nice for them to have a fence for their vehicles, and then the outside door would be only for personnel, not the public. Also, if they are bringing in a detainee, a fence would prevent escape. They want access from inside the building to the public portions of the office."

Ponce suggested a camera to buzz them in.

Browne asked about differences in costs. Larisch replied that the architect had said a local contractor could do it with a scope of work.

Larisch said the clerk and assessor would also like to have some form of buzzing people into the offices. He said the treasurer had not yet asked for changes.

Webb noted that it was impossible to put in windows outside the offices because of the ADA requirements for width of hallway.

District 3 Commissioner Billy Billings said he had been quiet during the discussion, because he wasn't sure No. 1 was the highest priority, but it would be good to have ADA access at the fairgrounds.

The suggested list after continuing discussion was leaving No. 1, moving the community park to No. 2, No. 3 security, No. 4 roads and No. 5 fleet.

Browne asked about potential funding for the effluent reuse. Webb said that Santa Clara had done a preliminary engineering report on the effluent issue.

Edwards asked what else the commission could do to bring attention to uses for the New Mexico Unit Fund. "I don't want the conversations to go away."

The next item was a discussion on opening the county office building.

"When I put it on the agenda, we hadn't had new cases of Covid," Webb said. "Now we're having multiple new cases a day. Maybe now's not the time, but I would like a discussion on your thoughts about opening. I left it on the agenda to continue the conversations."

Edwards suggested the commission could table the issue until "we can evaluate what's happening."

Browne noted that the commission could say yes to opening, but the clerk could say no to opening her office.

Webb said she could be then challenged as a public official. "You, the commissioners, have the authority for policy. I'm starting to receive calls about 'when can I come in and do business.' I ask you to set policy."

Browne said: "I'm a hawk on masks, but I'm the opposite on providing services. Maybe we could do three hours a day three days a week. I think it's wrong for us to close."

Billings said he had didn't have his crystal ball but "are we going to have more cases six months or a year from now? I agree government is essential, but I don't think we can tell other elected officials they have to open while the state closes everything down. The town has closed down. But Walmart hasn't."

Ponce said he didn't think he could compare the county with private business. "We are a public building. It's a hard decision. I think the county manager has done a great job, but it's a matter of convenience and a lot of people do come in and do business. A lot don't have internet, but when will we open? It's an essential business. Is this the new normal? I don't know when we can open."

Edwards said it is a public place, so people would have to wear masks. "We would want limited hours, especially in light of the case increases. I think we can encourage people to do business by email and other means. We should have some sort of control, some means to know how many people are in the building at any time. I've already seen people being harassed, so I don't know how we'll address that. Who will want to be at the door? I think we have to address more than just this time. Is it possible to have a buzzer at the front door and a buzzer at each office? It's a fine line between ensuring the safety of the employees and being open to the public. The county has had more than one employee be exposed. There will be occasions when we have to self-isolate."

General Services Director Randy Villa said he thought the county needed to be transparent about what it plans to do. "More foot traffic will put more strain on cleaning things. We have to quit politicizing this disease. My input is on the staff. We hope to keep it safe for them. We have to think how to maintain the staff safety and the public safety."

Browne said he appreciated the attention to wiping down surfaces. "Wiping down is looking like it's less important as a spread agent. The virus can survive on surfaces, but it can't easily get into the mucous membranes. In Europe, they followed nine people who were ill, and their antibodies disappeared within a few months. I think it's unlikely it ends in a year. Yes, it's the new normal, but it's not sustainable to hide from it."

Edwards said it's an issue of aerosolization and ventilation. "My concern is how many windowless offices we have. HEPA filters help and so do masks. How do we manage that part of it from talking and expelling droplets? We have to find a balance between hiding and pretending all is well."

The next item addressed the appointment of members to the evaluation protest board.

Edwards asked why they were all real estate agents?

Under resolutions, Larisch addressed the request for vacation of county maintenance on Turrietts Road off Little Walnut. "It makes no sense for us to maintain it. It only accesses private property."

Three resolutions addressed entering into cooperative agreements between the county and the New Mexico Department of Transportation for Project Number CAP, for Project School Bus and Project Co-op.

Moore said the Road Department was just trying to keep maintenance up on the roads.

As the Grant County Health Care Claims Board, the commissioners considered June 2020 indigent claims in the amount of $5,070.83.

Edwards and Billings had no commissioner reports, Salas was not present at the work session. Browne said the Detention Center Administrator Mike Carillo had said he would have masks available for staff. "We want to do our best to keep what's happening in Otero County from happening here."

Browne said he would be talking more about the New Mexico CAP Entity and the New Mexico Unit Fund and the "funding being held hostage."

Edwards asked if the Detention Center was a public building to which Webb said, only the lobby. "The public is not allowed inside the facility at all at this time. No volunteers doing programs. No one."

Browne said: "We owe it to our detainees, just as we owe it to our residents, to keep them safe."

Billings asked what the governor's order is on detention centers.

Webb said there had been recommendations from the Department of Health, but they hadn't been consistent.

Billings said: "Listening to the governor, I think masks are mandatory everywhere."

Webb said she would ask New Mexico Counties legal representatives to weigh in on the issue. "I think we should require masks for staff. We don't have to wear masks inside our homes. For the inmates, it's their home."

Ponce said it's the staff's job to protect the inmates. "I think they need to wear masks. I will save most of my comments for Thursday. But I do have concerns about pets and veterans and fireworks. We are looking at an ordinance. I didn't think it was as bad this year."

Browne said the county already has a noise ordinance, but it's not over yet. "Fireworks are still going on. Not just the fun pretty fireworks, just the noise ones. It's a matter of public education. People need sleep."

Ponce said when he was in law enforcement, officers had to enforce compliance with ordinances.

The meeting adjourned after an executive session.

The next article will begin the regular session.