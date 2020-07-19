Update includes two additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 241 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
99 new cases in Bernalillo County
1 new case in Chaves County
3 new cases in Cibola County
1 new case in Curry County
30 new cases in Doña Ana County
8 new cases in Eddy County
2 new cases in Grant County
35 new cases in Lea County
2 new cases in Lincoln County
1 new case in Luna County
11 new cases in McKinley County
2 new cases in Otero County
4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
3 new cases in Roosevelt County
14 new cases in Sandoval County
6 new cases in San Juan County
1 new case in San Miguel County
10 new cases in Santa Fe County
1 new case in Sierra County
1 new case in Socorro County
1 new case in Torrance County
5 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Sunday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:
A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 571.
Previously reported numbers included one case in Bernalillo County that has been identified as a duplicate and five cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County, one in San Juan County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 16,971 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 3,775
Catron County: 4
Chaves County: 197
Cibola County: 262
Colfax County: 11
Curry County: 302
Doña Ana County: 1,717
Eddy County: 181
Grant County: 49
Guadalupe County: 24
Harding County: 1
Hidalgo County: 78
Lea County: 378
Lincoln County: 36
Los Alamos County: 14
Luna County: 145
McKinley County: 3,754
Mora County: 3
Otero County: 102
Quay County: 22
Rio Arriba County: 199
Roosevelt County: 89
Sandoval County: 919
San Juan County: 2,834
San Miguel County: 32
Santa Fe County: 417
Sierra County: 20
Socorro County: 65
Taos County: 69
Torrance County: 51
Union County: 14
Valencia County: 252
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
Otero County Prison Facility: 276
Otero County Processing Center: 149
Torrance County Detention Facility: 43
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 22
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
Otero County Prison Facility: 461
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
As of today, there are 161 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 6,764 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:
The Adobe in Las Cruces
Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Bonney Family Home in Gallup
Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque
Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Crane's Roost Care Home in Aztec
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
Good Samaritan Society in Grants
Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces
Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
Taos Living Center in Taos
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Get tested. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
Asymptomatic people who are currently working.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.