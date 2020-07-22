Clay Festival 071820

Photos Courtesy of Tyler Bingham
Entrance to the Clay Festival at the Farmer's Market
Clay Festival at Farmer's Market
A guest is welcomed to the festival by Lee Gruber
pottery for sale
Clay Festival shirts and caps for sale
Clay Festival buttons
Kate Brown selling her pottery
Claud Smith sells his pottery
Claude Smith demonstrating making a pot at The Hub
Kate Brown demonstrating at Sterling Gallery
Making a brick at Future Forge
A participatory art installation, conceived and constructed by Silver City Artist in Residence, João Galera.
a clay mosaic
Mimbres design
pottery on display
Sculpture fountain at The Hub
Morning Star had balloons out for the Clay Festival
A potter demonstrating
Smith refining his clay vessel
more Mimbres designs
putting on the finishing touches
last little bit
The Clay Festival for 2020 was virtual for the most part, but on Saturday, July 18, 2020, the annual market for clay works was set up, with primarily local vendors on hand, at the Farmer's Market. Other venues featured live demonstrations, including at The Hub, Sterling Gallery, Future Forge, Light Art Space, Morning Star and the Elks Lodge.