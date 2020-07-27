Bayard City Council Discussed Budget Adjustments, Funds, and Speed Bump on Royal Street at the July 13, 2020 Regular Meeting

By Alexis Rico

The City of Bayard Council met for a regular session meeting on July 13, 2020, via Zoom at 2 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Pro-Tem Raul Villanueva, Councilor Charles Kelly, Councilor Eloy Medina, and Councilor Adrian Ortiz. Mayor Chon Fierro was absent from the meeting.

During the beginning of the meeting, the Council approved the consent agenda which included: review and approve minutes of June 22, 2020, City Council meeting, review and approve the accounts payable report for July 13, 2020, the fire department report for June 2020 and wastewater department report for June 2020.

Under the New Business section for the meeting, the Council discussed and approved several items.

The first item was to review and approve the lease agreement for the emergency medical services (EMS) ambulance station - a 4-year term. Clerk-Treasurer Kristina Ortiz presented the renewal for the EMS Ambulance Station lease agreement. Items that were changed were the lease name and the description of services to indicate that ambulance services would be dependent upon available staff and units.

"This is the renewal for EMS station held at the old fire station," Ortiz said. "Gila Regional Medical Center has changed services from 24 hours ambulance station to services being available upon staffing availability."

Many of the councilors had no problem with the lease agreement. Councilor Ortiz thought 'it was a great idea.'

The second item approved was the end of year budget adjustments for the period ending June 30, 2020.

Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz presented the June 30, 2020 end of year budget report and budget adjustments for the Council during the meeting.

"This is the adjustment list required to finalize my end of the year budget," Ortiz stated. "There wasn't anything too major on it. The majority of increases were for the revenue accounts that we have to increase to balance."

The third item approved was the June 30, 2020, financial statements. Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz presented June 30, 2020, Financial Statements during the meeting.

"All in all, our funds look good," Ortiz stated. "The general fund we were ahead about $225,000. Some of this is from Small Cities allocation. We received $415,000, I believe, and our gross receipts have been up this year. We are up about $800,000 across the board. Part of that is from an allocation from the State Board of Finances in which we have $650,00 left for the influent emergency repair line."

The fourth item was the approval of the Southwest Council of Government Annual Agreement for services at the fee amount of $2,063.00. Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz stated that this was just the annual agreement for the Southwest Council of Governments (SWCOG) for governmental services. Ortiz also stated she uses the SWCOG to help review grant applications and during the legislative sessions. As well as using Lucero's expertise during legislative sessions in Santa Fe.

The fifth item approved by the Council was the request for a variance on setbacks for the installation of a metal carport, without cement foundation.

David Leyba requested a variance for the front and side setbacks for the installation of a metal carport with only leg supports and not a full foundation. The front setback is requested at 5' and side setback at 3'.

"Mrs. Leyba does not feel safe utilizing the drive entrance on the north side of the property due to a collision with a motorcycle that happened a month ago," Ortiz stated.

The last item under New Business was the request for installation of a speed bump in front of the property on Royal Street made by Corine Diaz. Diaz submitted a petition to request a speed bump on Royal Street in front of her property to ensure the safety of her grandchildren while they are outside the residence. One resident that is caddy-corner to Diaz is opposed to the speed bump.

Mayor Pro-Tem Villanueva stated that Council had already discussed putting a four-way stop sign in the area. "I think this would be the better fix, but I am not sure that it is necessary," Villanueva said.

The Council did not see the reason to approve a speed-bump or four-way stop sign if there are no speeding complaints.

Bayard City Police Chief Alirez stated that the police have not received any speeding complaints in this area. Alirez wants to look further into the area to look for signs and complaints of speeding in this area in the past 12 months.

"I would like to get all the information I can, so the Council can make the most educated and best decision," Alirez stated. "Another concern is that the speed bump will displace water that could cause another problem for residents further down the hill."

After the discussion, the Council decided to postpone the item for a later date when they have more information.

Two resolutions were adopted during the meeting; resolution 19-2020 for the June 30, 2020, Financial Statements and end of year budget adjustments and resolution 20-2020 SWCOG Annual Agreement. Both of these resolutions were discussed during the New Business section of the meeting.

The Council approved the promotion from an un-certified officer to a certified police officer position for Jesus Lopez and German Pena effective on July 18, 2020, with an hourly wage adjustment from $14.00 to $17.50 per hour with the standard introductory period.

Lopez and Pena were sworn in at Bayard City Hall via Zoom during the meeting.

The Council approved the conditional hire of Nicole Renee Tavizon as a certified police officer at the hourly rate of $17.50 upon completion of all pre-employment exams and background reviews. Chief Alirez wanted to introduce Tavizon to the Council during the meeting.

"She graduated number one academically in her class. She is a local from the area and many of her family members are in law enforcement," Alirez said.

The Council also approved the promotion of Marlena Valenzuela from Utility Clerk to Deputy Clerk with an hourly wage increase of $1.50 effective July 20, 2020, and the promotion of Tanya Ortiz from Accounts Payable Clerk to Utility Clerk with an hourly wage increase of $1.50 effective August 3, 2020.

Lastly, the Council approved the changing of the position title of Humane Officer to Humane Officer/Code Enforcement Officer full-time status of 40 hours per week, with Animal Control Certification and Chemical Immobilization Certification, for an hourly wage of $12.75 effective July 20, 2020.

Under Mayor and Councilor reports, Mayor Pro Tem Villanueva congratulated the new hires and employees that were promoted and stated that he looks forward to working with each individual. He encouraged them to come to the Council with any questions that they have.

Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz wanted to discuss with the Council about 24 accounts that have past due balances because of COVID-19. Ortiz stated that some of the accounts are questionable and wanted to see how the Council will want to go forward with these accounts. The most concerning accounts are $500 to $600 in arrears. Notices have been sent out to the residents, but Ortiz has heard nothing back. Council discussed making a payment plan and talking with them. They do not want to turn off services, but action needs to be made to get efforts for payments to be made. Ortiz has discussed with other clerks in the county and some other towns have begun to turn off services for outstanding balances. Ortiz said there was no action needed to be made, but she wanted the Council to think about resolutions.

"I know that times are difficult right now, but there is still responsibility as well," Mayor Pro Tem Villanueva stated about the situation.

The meeting was adjourned at 2:37 p.m.