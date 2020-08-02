Bayard City Council Discussed Amendment on Cemetery Monuments, Stops signs on Royal Street, and Budget Adjustments at the July 27, 2020 Work Session/Regular Meeting

By Alexis Rico

The City of Bayard Council met for a work session meeting followed by a regular session meeting on July 27, 2020, via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Chon Fierro, Mayor Pro-Tem Raul Villanueva, Councilor Charles Kelly, Councilor Eloy Medina, and Councilor Adrian Ortiz.

The work session was used to discuss the items on the agenda for the regular session meeting. The item that the Council discussed in more detail was putting up stop signs on Royal Street instead of a speed bump. This item was brought up during the New Business section at the meeting on July 13, 2020. The Council had tabled the item to discuss it with more information about the traffic in this area. The Council had concluded that instead of a speed bump, putting up two stop signs would be a better choice. Mayor Fierro stated that if there were traffic complaints made in the area, then the Council would then consider putting a speed bump in the area.

Bayard Police Chief Alirez stated that he had talked with many of the people that live on Royal Street and they did not agree with putting a speed bump there.

"I do think that the area would at least need two stop signs because Royal is a long stretch," Alirez said. "I recommend that one stop sign be placed between Royal and Taylor and another at Royal and Dayhill." Alirez also stated that the police will continue to monitor traffic in the area and enforce traffic laws.

During the regular session meeting under Old Business, a motion was made to not put a speed bump, but to put 2 stop signs. One at the intersection of Royal Street and Taylor Street and the other at the intersection of Royal Street and Dayhill Street.

The other item that the Council discussed in detail during the work session was the amendment to the Bayard Cemetery rules and regulations policy that would allow the placement of upright monuments and remove the requirement of flat plaques. The Council had discussed the requirements they would like to make on the monuments such as the height and the width. The main concern would be that the monument would not infringe upon the area of other people at the cemetery. The Council had also discussed the time that a monument could be placed and thought about having a recommendation of 6 months after the burial to place a monument. Item is recommended to be postponed to the August 10, 2020, Council meeting. Clerk-Treasurer Kristina Ortiz recommended that the Council postpones this item until more information could be obtained so the Council could make the best possible decision and requirements for the monuments.

The regular session meeting of July 27, 2020 was called to order by Mayor Fierro at 2:37 p.m.

Under Public Input, Frances Gonzales had contacted Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz through email to tell the Council that she had been in touch with Congressional Delegation to seek funds to assist with utility fees for municipal areas. Gonzales will forward any information that she receives to the Council.

The next item approved during the meeting was the consent agenda. The items on the consent agenda included the approval of the minutes for Regular Meeting of July 13, 2020, approval of the Accounts Payable Report for the period up to July 27, 2020, approval of the Police Department Reports for February 2020 through June 2020, and approval of attendance to the NM Rural Water Conference that is to be held on August 11, through August 13, 2020, in Albuquerque for training credits for Adrian Badillo.

"This is for getting training credits for water certification," Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz said during the work session. "I will monitor to see if the conference will be moved to online."

"I would like to state that Badillo is a great worker," Mayor Fierro said.

Under New Business, Municipal Judge Jose Sandoval conducted the swearing-in of Officer Nicole Tavizon in the Bayard City Town Hall. Chief Alirez did state that the police are at full staff at the moment. "I would like to thank the Council for their support," Chief Alirez stated.

Town of Hurley Mayor Ed Stevens joined the Zoom meeting to provide input on the 2020 wastewater rate increase. Mayor Stevens expressed the Town of Hurley's concern for the wastewater facility in Bayard.

"In the original agreement in that the Town of Hurley had little to no input on wastewater facility," Mayor Stevens stated. "I would like to change it to a more open and active agreement for Hurley. Perhaps quarterly meetings should be held for Mayors and Clerks or even mandated."

Stevens also stated that Hurley just wants to be more aware of what is going on with the wastewater; that way they can answer residents' questions when it comes to the wastewater rate increases.

"Residents in Hurley are already paying for the wastewater project," Mayor Stevens said. "Increases will not be viable with what is going on right now."

Stevens stated that he understands that the costs of the Bayard facility are high at the moment and will likely continue to rise in the future. Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz explained that the meetings between the Mayors and Clerks to discuss operations to help understand the needs of the facility and future increases could be held in conjunction with the Tri-City Landfill Authority meetings and changing the month used for the consumer price index would be good to establish the rates for the next fiscal year.

The Council then approved Ronald Carbajal's and Kanisha Villanueva's request for authorization for the installation of a 28-feet by 60-feet 2019 manufactured home on Canyon Street with a rear setback variance from 20 feet to 15 feet to avoid placement within flood zone area.

The last item under New Business was the 2021 Final Budget. The Council approved the Fiscal Year 2021 Final Budget is submitted for approval.

"The position of the major funds is holding steady," Clerk-Treasurer Ortiz stated. "There are a couple of funds that will run in the red for a few thousand dollars when comparing annual revenues to expenditures. There is an available cash balance to absorb these costs for the 2021 fiscal year. The fiscal year will begin with $5,858,086 and with approximately $5.2 million. Most of the reduced funds contribute to the influent wastewater funding provided in advance by the State Board of Finance with a current balance of approximately $650,000."

The Council approved Resolution 21-2020 that provides authorization to enter into a grant agreement with New Mexico Environment Department, authorizes grantee representatives, and signatory authority for the City of Bayard. The Council also approved Resolution 22-2020 for the 2021 Fiscal Year Budget that authorizes the 2021 Fiscal Year Budget as approved by City Council.

Under the Mayor and Council Reports section of the meeting, Mayor Fierro asked about the Christmas lighting, the little league equipment, and the status of the concession stand. Fierro also stated that purchasing a bucket truck would be in the best interest of the municipality.

Chief Alirez updated the Council about the organized protest that was held on July 25, 2020, in Bayard. Alirez thanked the 23 police officers from neighboring towns that were on standby during the event.

"The goal was to keep a safe environment for the people that wanted to express their second amendment right," Alirez said. "We expected crowds of 300 people but fell short of this. There is no way of knowing how many people were there, maybe around 25. The weather may have had something to do with that."

Alirez explained that they had expected counter protesters but there were none.

"We had a plan and it was effective," Alirez stated. "There were 23 officers from neighboring towns on standby. EMS and the fire department were there. Nothing happened. Everyone did a great job."

The regular session meeting was adjourned at 3 p.m.

The next regular session will be held on August 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. via Zoom.