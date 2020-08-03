By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer responded to an aggravated battery call at Gila Regional Medical Center on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at about 10:14 p.m. According to a police report, a female was brought into the ER by family members who stated the female had told them she had been struck over the head by her boyfriend, who was later identified by family members to be Isaiah Martinez, 23, of Silver City.

The officer made contact with the female victim, also 23, of Silver City, in the ER where she was being treated by staff. The victim told the officer that 'he' became irritated with her earlier at their residence on 11th Street and pushed her to the ground causing her to hit her nose on the pavement. At this point, the report said, the victim got into the driver's seat of her 4Runner and 'he' got into the passenger seat and was giving the victim directions to a friend's house where he could be dropped off.

At the friend's house on Yucca Street, the victim said that 'he' again became angry with her and, according to the report, retrieved a gun from the center console and pressed the muzzle of the weapon against her head behind her right ear stating he was 'gonna kill her' because 'she's stupid.' When the victim noticed her 3-year-old daughter crying in the back seat, the report stated, at that moment she said he struck her in the back of the head with the handgun, a black and silver 9 mm. She stated that the handgun was 'his' and he always kept it in the center console of her vehicle.

The officer, in his report, stated that the victim refused to identify the male. Family members stated, according to the report, that the victim had been threatened by Martinez in the past saying that he would kill her whole family if she ever told anyone what he did to her. They also stated this was not the first time the two have had issues with domestic violence.

Later, officers made contact with Martinez and a male witness at the witness' residence on Yucca Street. The witness told officers he noticed blood on the victim's hands and nose and lent her his phone to make a call. He stated he did not want to take sides, however, he did say that Martinez told him earlier that he did push the victim, but that he never observed any firearm.

When officers asked Martinez if he knew the victim had injuries to her head, he replied, "Well, that's what she had told me," and that the victim was always 'lying.'

The officer ended his report stating, "There are currently no charges against Isaiah, and I am forwarding this report to the District Attorney's office for consideration of charges due to (the victim) declining to state who was involved or where the incident took place."