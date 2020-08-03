PLEASE NOTE: Due to a technical disruption of the electronic laboratory reporting system, the following data reflects only a partial total for today's case update. The delayed results will be included in the state's reporting as soon as they are received and confirmed. NMDOH continues to actively investigate all cases that are reported to the state throughout the day.

Update includes one additional COVID-19 death

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 117 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

18 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

27 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

1 new case in Sandoval County

1 new case in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

The Department of Health on Monday reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19. It is:

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 655.

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Curry County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Otero County – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 21,130 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 4,879

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 367

Cibola County: 340

Colfax County: 14

Curry County: 483

Doña Ana County: 2,240

Eddy County: 258

Grant County: 68

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 88

Lea County: 656

Lincoln County: 109

Los Alamos County: 20

Luna County: 235

McKinley County: 4,004

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 188

Quay County: 33

Rio Arriba County: 296

Roosevelt County: 142

Sandoval County: 1,096

San Juan County: 3,003

San Miguel County: 42

Santa Fe County: 597

Sierra County: 30

Socorro County: 73

Taos County: 99

Torrance County: 60

Union County: 27

Valencia County: 373

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 282

Otero County Prison Facility: 279

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 470

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

As of today, there are 131 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 8,463 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

The Adobe in Las Cruces

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Casa Contenta Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Crane's Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans' Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center in Taos

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.