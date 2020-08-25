Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Mask Rallies 082520
A no-mask-mandate rally began at the corner of Swan Street and Silver Heights Blvd. in front of Watts Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 late afternoon. About 20-25 people gathered there, with some coming and going. A ceremonial mask burning took place at the site for those gathered to protest the Silver City potential ordinance mandating masks for everyone (being voted by the Town Council on that same evening, Tuesday, Aug. 25 ). A few people began gathering on the opposite corner in front of CVS Pharmacy. These protesters supported a mask mandate. About 15 or so people showed up with their protest posters. Soon chants began on both sides, with "USA" on the no-mask mandate side and "Wear Your Mask" from the opposite corner. Soon the no-mask mandate group replied with an "I Can't Breathe" chant. This took place between 5 and 6 p.m.