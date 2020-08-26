Update includes five additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 205 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

39 new cases in Bernalillo County

20 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

20 new cases in Doña Ana County

24 new cases in Eddy County

27 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

4 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 100s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 755.

Previously reported numbers included eight cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Curry County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Guadalupe County, one in McKinley County, two in San Juan County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 24,732 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,668

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 647

Cibola County: 396

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 650

Doña Ana County: 2,752

Eddy County: 457

Grant County: 76

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 93

Lea County: 1,076

Lincoln County: 164

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 275

McKinley County: 4,167

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 218

Quay County: 60

Rio Arriba County: 352

Roosevelt County: 194

Sandoval County: 1,230

San Juan County: 3,162

San Miguel County: 75

Santa Fe County: 791

Sierra County: 37

Socorro County: 77

Taos County: 116

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 499

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 28

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 71 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 12,193 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Artesia

Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Paz Senior Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces in Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Socorro in Socorro

Harmony Residential Care in Rio Rancho

Heartfelt Manor in Roswell

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans' Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Saint Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Farmington

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunset Vista Adult Residential Care in Silver City

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.