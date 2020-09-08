By Mary Alice Murphy

An item on the agenda for the Grant County Commission special meeting on Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, 2020, called for consideration of a request to the state auditor’s office to review the CEO contract signed by Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees, dated, Oct. 17, 2017.

District Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce said because it was a hospital issue, the commissioners have decided that the request should be reviewed by the county’s attorney before continuing with the issue. The item was taken off the agenda and might be put back on next week’s Board of Commissioners work and regular meetings.

Chief Deputy Assessor Matthew James presented the property tax rates in mills for Tax Year 2020. He said the only significant change in tax rates was the debt service for Silver City Schools bonds, which sold at a premium price, therefore lowering the amount of debt service needing to be covered by tax rates.

Below is the chart comparing the 2019 and 2020 tax rates.



Can't see this document? Click this link to view it in a new window



Commissioners approved a resolution Certificate of Property Tax Rates in Mills for Tax Year 2020.

Under new business, the first item was to approve certification for CARES Act funding (CARES-08000-GRC) in the amount of $118,125.

County Manager Charlene Webb said the funding was for local government expenses from March 1 through December 31, 2020. “We have to make sure we report the expenses using this money. We have been keeping records of the about $35,000 we have already spent. We want to use the about $57,000 left to make renovations at the Clerk’s Office to make it safer for staff and residents.”

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked how the amount was arrived at. “When I read the article in the Daily Press, I was quite surprised at the random amounts.”

Webb said she has asked multiple times for the scoring criteria, but no luck yet. “I have no idea how they arrived at these amounts.”

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said he was happy for Bayard, which got a larger amount.

Commissioners approved the certification for the funding.

The final item of business was to approve certification for CARES Act funding (CARES-BUS-08000-GRC) for $93,188.

Webb said this funding was for small businesses. “We will issue grants to small businesses. Again, we don’t know how the scoring criteria arrived at this amount. When we first learned of this funding, the town of Silver City and Grant County got together and agreed to create a same standardized application. We are also working with the other municipalities and the Chamber of Commerce. We will have scoring criteria and standardized questions county-wide.”

She noted that county staff would not receive training on the previous issue until next week.

Edwards asked if there was any consideration to rural communities and rural areas.

“We have no idea of the criteria,” Webb said.

Edwards asked who decided on the amounts.

“It originated in the governor’s office, but we have no idea who decided who got what,” Webb said. “We’re scrambling to get the application done so we can get it out to businesses. It must be expended by Dec. 30, with the last reimbursement by the end of January. New Mexico Counties is working on the issue.”

Edwards noted there is a lot of pain in rural communities. “I’m glad New Mexico Counties is on it.”

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings asked if in discussion with the other municipalities if they had talked about pooling the amounts.

“We can’t pool our funding,” Webb said. “But we intend on spending it where it’s needed.”

Edwards said a lot of businesses were out in the county, not in one of the municipal areas. “A lot are feeling economic pain.”

Ponce asked that Webb keep the commissioners apprised of what was happening.

“No problem,” Webb said.

The certification was approved.

Ponce had the only commissioner’s report. “I’ve seen some of the restaurants are opening. Maybe we can do a resolution supporting our local businesses. Hopefully our residents will keep their business local. We need to let our residents know that we like them to support our local businesses.”

Edwards had a question about polling places, because of an article she read about the difficulty seniors have with mail-in ballots. “Is there anything we can do to help people understand the process?”

Clerk Marisa Castrillo said the absentee ballot is the same standard ballot with standard instructions.

Edwards asked if organizations could maybe help people understand their ballots. “Could they give extra instructions?”

Catrillo said if a person is having trouble and comes in to do early voting, “we have magnifying glasses. If they are at home, they usually have someone to help them. Or they can call us, and we’ll walk them through the instructions.”

The meeting adjourned.