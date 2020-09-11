Two additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 137 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

13 new cases in Bernalillo County

40 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Curry County

12 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

16 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Friday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Brookdale Juan Tabo in Albuquerque.

A female in her 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 818.

Previously reported numbers included one case in Bernalillo County was not lab confirmed and two cases in Lea County that have been identified as out-of-state residents – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 26,563 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 6,024

Catron County: 11

Chaves County: 907

Cibola County: 400

Colfax County: 23

Curry County: 722

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,001

Eddy County: 613

Grant County: 98

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,239

Lincoln County: 176

Los Alamos County: 29

Luna County: 354

McKinley County: 4,259

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 231

Quay County: 69

Rio Arriba County: 371

Roosevelt County: 225

Sandoval County: 1,277

San Juan County: 3,230

San Miguel County: 89

Santa Fe County: 888

Sierra County: 38

Socorro County: 78

Taos County: 124

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 529

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 161

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 31

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 73 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 14,276 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Roswell in Roswell

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Paz Senior Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Harmony Residential Care in Rio Rancho

Heartfelt Manor in Roswell

Heritage Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

New Mexico State Veterans' Home in Truth or Consequences

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Farmington

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.