By Roger Lanse

On Thursday, Sept. 11, 2020, at about 4:08 p.m., a Silver City police officer was dispatched to 316 22nd Street in reference to a dog bite. According to a SCPD report, the officer made contact with the victim, a 53-year-old female of the address, who stated she and a friend were walking her two Chihuahua dogs on a leash when they saw a brown and white dog with tipped ears walking around loose, which appeared to be a pit bull breed. She then attempted to catch the dog to return it to its owner.

The victim stated she took one of her Chihuahua's leashes and attempted to put it on the brown and white dog. That's when the dog bit her and ran off. The officer took pictures of the dog bite which was on the right leg in front under the knee. According to the report, EMS arrived and advised that the victim needed to seek medical attention for the bite, and they transported her to Gila Regional Medical Center.

The officer spoke with the victim's friend, a 63-year-old male, who confirmed the victim's account of the attack, the report said, and told the officer the dog was in the area of Yucca Street.

According to the report, the officer went to 2022 Yucca Street and found a dog, matching the description, lying on the front porch. As the officer exited the vehicle and stepped onto the sidewalk, the report said, dog started to bark and then charged the officer aggressively. As the officer began to walk backward onto Yucca Street the dog continued to charge aggressively. At this point, the officer unholstered her duty issued 9 mm Glock, fired one round, and struck the dog in the neck. The officer then contacted the animal control officer and detectives. The High Desert Humane Society arrived and transported the dog to the Arenas Valley Animal Clinic.

The officer left information about the incident on the door at 2022 Yucca Street, requesting law enforcement be contacted.

The officer then spoke with the landlord of the residence at 2022 Yucca Street, who named the residents of her rental. She told officers, the report stated, that the dog's name was Baxter and keeps getting out of the yard.

The case has been forwarded to the ACO for further investigation.