By Roger Lanse

The Silver City Town Council, at its Sept. 22, 2020 meeting presented retiring Town Attorney Robert Scavron a plaque commemorating his 19 loyal years of service to the town. Those offering tributes, thanks, and compliments, included the mayor and councilors, former mayors and councilors, the town manager, town clerk, and representatives from the Silver City Police Department and the New Mexico Municipal League. Scavron, in turn, gave credit for many of his accomplishments to the continued support and commitment of town officials and staff. He stated that although he has worked in state, federal, and Native American government, and for many years in private practice, "Without reservation I think that this town government has been the most ethical, professional, and compassionate organization I have ever represented. More importantly, it strives to be better."

Mayor Ken Ladner proclaimed the week of Oct. 4-10, 2020, as Fire Prevention Week. Silver City Fire Department Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Kylle Marshall accepted the proclamation.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr stated he has received calls about fireworks being set off near Western New Mexico University and wanted to remind residents that fireworks are "not allowed now." He also asked Town Manager Alex Brown about the possibility of color-coding the various trails in Boston Hill with signs. Brown answered by saying, "We'll be doing that." Ray also asked Brown about installing an emergency phone in that area, even though most hikers take their cellphones with them. Brown replied, "We'll look into that."

Ray then remarked that there is "way too much hatred" in the country. He stated that 'soul' in Spanish is 'alma,' which can be acronymized to stand for "All Lives Matter Always. That's my interpretation."

District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith said Grant County had 89 COVID-19 cases at the last meeting on Sept. 8, and now there has been 110 reported. She said she appreciates seeing more people wearing masks and keeping social distances and being careful. She encouraged people to report complaints like fireworks, people not wearing masks, or dogs next door, to the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority at 388-8840, rather than to councilors who may not see the message for a day or two.

Aiman-Smith also encouraged residents to participate in the 2020 Census.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano reminded citizens to drive carefully as young students are back in school for about two days a week and the high school will be back in session in October. Cano also mentioned a sidewalk ramp on the corner of Pinos Altos and Yankie streets that is accessible for a wheelchair but once at the top of the ramp there is no continuing access for the wheelchair.

Brown told council that the town has received grants to complete (1) a water line and treatment project in the neighborhoods on the east side of Highway 90 ($696,000), (2) for business retention ($359,438), and (3) COVID funding ($489,375). Gross receipts taxes are 13 percent above what Brown had projected, and he said he is proposing to add employees back to the police department and to the parks and streets departments, and to replace the 3.9 percent that was subtracted from employees pay earlier. Brown added that the general fund is "about $787,000 above what we approved in the budget."

Brown stated that the town is doing very well in the water and sewer fund and lodger's tax revenue is eight percent above where he thought the town would be at this point.

Council approved a resolution placing the Silver City Senior Center on the Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP) list as grants are 'in the works' for kitchen equipment and stuccoing, according to Brown.