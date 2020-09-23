facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

The Silver City Town Council, at its Sept. 22, 2020 meeting presented retiring Town Attorney Robert Scavron a plaque commemorating his 19 loyal years of service to the town. Those offering tributes, thanks, and compliments, included the mayor and councilors, former mayors and councilors, the town manager, town clerk, and representatives from the Silver City Police Department and the New Mexico Municipal League. Scavron, in turn, gave credit for many of his accomplishments to the continued support and commitment of town officials and staff. He stated that although he has worked in state, federal, and Native American government, and for many years in private practice, "Without reservation I think that this town government has been the most ethical, professional, and compassionate organization I have ever represented. More importantly, it strives to be better."

Mayor Ken Ladner proclaimed the week of Oct. 4-10, 2020, as Fire Prevention Week. Silver City Fire Department Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Kylle Marshall accepted the proclamation.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr stated he has received calls about fireworks being set off near Western New Mexico University and wanted to remind residents that fireworks are "not allowed now." He also asked Town Manager Alex Brown about the possibility of color-coding the various trails in Boston Hill with signs. Brown answered by saying, "We'll be doing that." Ray also asked Brown about installing an emergency phone in that area, even though most hikers take their cellphones with them. Brown replied, "We'll look into that."

Ray then remarked that there is "way too much hatred" in the country. He stated that 'soul' in Spanish is 'alma,' which can be acronymized to stand for "All Lives Matter Always. That's my interpretation."

District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith said Grant County had 89 COVID-19 cases at the last meeting on Sept. 8, and now there has been 110 reported. She said she appreciates seeing more people wearing masks and keeping social distances and being careful. She encouraged people to report complaints like fireworks, people not wearing masks, or dogs next door, to the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority at 388-8840, rather than to councilors who may not see the message for a day or two.

Aiman-Smith also encouraged residents to participate in the 2020 Census.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano reminded citizens to drive carefully as young students are back in school for about two days a week and the high school will be back in session in October. Cano also mentioned a sidewalk ramp on the corner of Pinos Altos and Yankie streets that is accessible for a wheelchair but once at the top of the ramp there is no continuing access for the wheelchair.

Brown told council that the town has received grants to complete (1) a water line and treatment project in the neighborhoods on the east side of Highway 90 ($696,000), (2) for business retention ($359,438), and (3) COVID funding ($489,375). Gross receipts taxes are 13 percent above what Brown had projected, and he said he is proposing to add employees back to the police department and to the parks and streets departments, and to replace the 3.9 percent that was subtracted from employees pay earlier. Brown added that the general fund is "about $787,000 above what we approved in the budget."

Brown stated that the town is doing very well in the water and sewer fund and lodger's tax revenue is eight percent above where he thought the town would be at this point.

Council approved a resolution placing the Silver City Senior Center on the Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP) list as grants are 'in the works' for kitchen equipment and stuccoing, according to Brown.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Check out Pets to Adopt. The High Desert Humane Society has some new cats and dogs up for adoption.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110