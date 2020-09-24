Two additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 239 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

58 new cases in Bernalillo County

16 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Curry County

29 new cases in Doña Ana County

23 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

16 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new case in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

15 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

5 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Thursday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 859.

Previously reported numbers included one case in Rio Arriba County that has been identified as duplicate and one case in Curry County that has been identified as an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 28,224 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 6,327

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,082

Cibola County: 415

Colfax County: 29

Curry County: 769

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,227

Eddy County: 758

Grant County: 119

Guadalupe County: 34

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 99

Lea County: 1,365

Lincoln County: 199

Los Alamos County: 32

Luna County: 416

McKinley County: 4,311

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 254

Quay County: 74

Rio Arriba County: 390

Roosevelt County: 280

Sandoval County: 1,329

San Juan County: 3,295

San Miguel County: 105

Santa Fe County: 970

Sierra County: 44

Socorro County: 101

Taos County: 138

Torrance County: 66

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 572

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 282

Otero County Processing Center: 163

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 33

Lea County Correctional Facility: 48

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 66 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 15,825 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Brookdale Santa Fe

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Heartfelt Manor in Roswell

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.