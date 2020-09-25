facebook-24x24

Category: Front Page News

By Hallie Richwine

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver updated New Mexicans on September 24, 2020. "Dr. Scrase gave his briefing earlier in the week," Grisham said. "He is working on vaccine strategies and we could not synchronize our schedules." You can read about Scrase's presentation here.

Grisham reviewed the gating criteria. "First is the spread rate, which we are just above," she said. "We are however holding on our rolling seven-day average. That will be impacted if we don't get the rate of infection down."Grisham said the world is still getting more information about the virus. "This is a new virus. Nobody wants COVID-19. It is dangerous and people die."

"We don't want to overwhelm our health care system," Grisham said. At this point New Mexico is well below the criteria for hospitalizations, and she wants it to remain that way. There needs to be adequate care for normal health issues as well as COVID-19.

"Overall the gating criteria looks good," Grisham said. "But the nation is still in this fight. We're still seeing incredible rates of transmission across the country."

"It's an unfathomable tragedy and frankly we are not done," she said. "It is not going to disappear, and as we move into indoor environments, that's an additional risk." She said the state is entering a new phase, and that people need to be even more careful. "I need folks to double down on their good COVID-19 practices," she said. "New Mexicans know what the gameplan is."

Grisham touched on the increase in Rapid Response cases over the past few weeks. "These are indicators that we are headed in the wrong direction," she said. "We have the power ourselves to change that trajectory as soon as possible." She said that businesses are trying to remind people to be safe, but she gets complaints that patrons are not responding well to those reminders. "Small businesses need your help to be as COVID-safe as possible."

"I'm not asking people to panic. That's an irresponsible response. We can, and must, do better," Grisham said.

While school re-entry has been more successful in New Mexico than other states, there have been case increases in the past few days. "It's been a troubling couple of days," she said. Positive cases appear to be happening in both in-person and home school situations.

Grisham also reminded New Mexicans to get tested. "While there is inconsistent national information, New Mexico is diligently chasing supplies." There are no exclusions on who can be tested at this time. "Priorities are those with symptoms, and those who have been exposed to COVID." She said if you are living in an area with a transmission rate above 5, get tested. "Remember, getting tested keeps you and your community safe."

While people are returning to work, Grisham said the state has expanded child care access. "We really are in this together," she said. "It does make a difference, everybody needs a little bit of extra support."

Grisham turned over the floor to the Secretary of State Oliver.

"This election is happening in a highly polarized political environment during a global pandemic," Oliver said, as she reminded New Mexicans of all the important dates and deadlines of the 2020 General Election.

She reminded voters to check their registration information, to make sure all the information is correct. Voters can request mail-in ballots, and those who have already done so will see them coming in the mail after October 6.

"October 20 is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot," Oliver said. The United States Postal Service advises mailing the ballot in no later than October 27 to ensure arriving before the deadline. "You can also drop your ballot off at any polling location," she said.

"Whether you vote in person or by mail, there are many options," she said. "There is in-person voting in all counties. All polling locations will follow state guidelines." She reminded voters to download a sample ballot before going to the polling location to save time.

Oliver reminded voters that there are a number of policies and procedures in place to ensure accuracy, including stopping ballot counts at 11pm so results are not impacted by fatigue.

"We have a lot to be proud of in our state, including our safe voting," Grisham said.

Grisham ended by asking that New Mexicans do not let COVID fatigue get the best of them.

20191110