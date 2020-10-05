By Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: Much of this is paraphrased to get the ideas down, maybe not in the exact words, but hopefully in the spirit of what was said.]

The candidate forum on Sept. 28, 2020, hosted by the Silver City Daily Press and moderated by Publisher Nickolas Seibel, featured incumbent Republican Gerald W. "Billy" Billings and challenger Democrat Marilyn Alcorn, vying for the Grant County Commission District 4 seat.

Seibel gave the instructions, which included three minutes for the opening statements and two minutes to answer each question and for the closing statement. Questions came from audience members, as well as from Daily Press reporter Geoffrey Plant.

If you prefer to watch the video, visit https://www.facebook.com/silvercitynews/videos/2772300693011628

Billings opened his statement by thanking the people of Grant County for "trusting me to serve you. It's been an educational situation, and I've tried to do my best for you to make Grant County government run properly and smoothly. I hope I have earned your trust for one more four-year term on the Grant County Commission. I think we all want prosperity. My vision for Grant County has been to allow prosperity by protecting our economic base. I support mining, which provides $2.1 million a day to the state's economy. I support other businesses, too, of course, and I think the county and the state need to be business friendly because businesses create jobs. I'm an employee as well as a job provider, which helps me know how to make the county be business- and job-friendly. The county will be faced with decreased tax revenue, due to the mining layoffs, as well as COVID-19. The response has negatively affected our economy including a lack of tourism. We have to take action sooner rather than later. I am committed to the long-term financial health of Grant County It's a good time for someone with a proven track record. I thank you for your support and would appreciate your vote."

Alcorn thanked the Daily Press for hosting the forums. "It's a great way for constituents to understand the candidates. I thank my many supporters. I am not taking financial contributions. I frankly don't like the pay-to-play of the current political scene, but I would love to have volunteers comfortable with making phone calls. If that's you, I need you. I ask my supporters to support charities and non-profits right here in Grant County with their talents, money and time."

Alcorn listed things to know about her, that she is a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a retired educator in elementary schools, and served in the Navy as an electronic technician aboard a ship. She also served as a deputy sheriff in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Since she and her husband retired to Grant County, she has worked as an AmeriCorps volunteer with Hidalgo Medical Services, supported the Active and Alive program at Gila Regional Medical Center and founded a non-profit to bring adult day care and respite services to Grant County. She currently serves as an advisory member for HMS Senior Services: she advises Bridge Community and is the president of the Grant County Educational Retirees Association and sits on the Grant County Community Health Council and has served on the Grant County Food Policy Council. "I believe my varied experience will help me tackle difficult situations in Grant County with a unique approach."

The first audience question: Do you support voting by mail, and do you trust that your ballots will be counted?

Alcorn: I have requested an absentee ballot and am tracking it online. I will skip the post office and will drop it off at the county building. Yes, I believe that voting by mail is safe. It was great in Oregon, as the only way to vote. I will trust the results. During COVID, I think it's the smart way to vote.

Billings: I'm glad voters have choices. I will be voting early and in person. I think Marilyn's way is reasonable, too. I think we need to do everything we can to protect one vote per one person. I believe that mail-in creates a chance for loss of the ballot. I believe the safest way is to vote in person. I encourage people to look at their voter registration to make sure everything is correct. I've seen some registrations that have the person listed in the wrong district.

Seibel: I think most people didn't know the clerk had outsourced so much.

Next audience question: Do you recommend any reforms for election changes? As a county commissioner, would you change anything?

Billings: Most reforms are done at the state level. Our clerk is an elected official, so she reports to the Secretary of State. Poll workers, watchers and challengers are trained so the elections are fair and safe. I do support a national or state effort to show ID when voting. We have to have identification for so many things we do. I don't think it is unreasonable to ask for identification when you vote.

Alcorn: I don't think we need reforms. We have protections and systems in place. As a county commissioner, it is not within our purview to make changes. I don't remember any scandals or fraud during my 20 years in Oregon voting only by mail. I like the option of voting in person on Election Day, or early, or requesting an absentee ballot by mail is a pretty good way to allow voting to happen. I'm sure the county clerk will make sure that all the elements for an absentee ballot, signature and other information is in place before that vote will be counted.

Plant: If elected, what would a county-by-county COVID response look like? And what do you say to constituents who question masks, socially distancing and limited capacity in restaurants?

Alcorn: I'm on the newly formed COVID response task force. And that it exactly what the task force is looking at—what does a county-wide response look like? The county and the town have emergency response management and response personnel. But COVID has thrown a whole other aspect into the mix. We've never faced a health emergency of this size, so that's why the task force was created. Hopefully, we will be helpful to the emergency managers. I think we need masks. We need to listen to the science. COVID has harmed a lot of businesses. We are losing lives every day. Isn't it worth it to wear a mask? I'm in favor for the action to require wearing a mask. I think it will help slow the curve.

Billings: I introduced the county-by-county response resolution. It was approved 5-0. We are a large state. We are able to respond differently because of our difference in spread rate. The state has created a red, yellow and green system for the schools. Why can't we use that? I'm hopeful that we can send the resolution to the state, so we can reopen those areas that are green. Several months ago, it was said it was two weeks to flatten the curve, and we did so, but here we are still going. We're going to have to learn how to live with the disease. We're working on reopening the county offices in a safe way. The lockdown has increased mental health problems, domestic abuse, suicides. That is also something we have to look at, not just the case and death rates.

Audience Question: Gila Regional recently suspended its behavioral health unit with no backup plan. As the county commission, what support will you offer the community?

Billings: The new management company HealthTechS3 said the unit had been operating not under the law. It raised significant red flags. The behavioral health unit has been important to the community. But it may come to having a hospital or having a behavioral health unit. The BHU was losing about a million dollars a year. Those with mental health issues are being served. Gila Regional and Hidalgo Medical Services are looking at ways to open the BHU. We were the only hospital of our size with a BHU. We now have behavioral health telehealth services at Gila Regional that are very helpful for those needing the services. It is open for emergencies and is helpful until a person can be transported elsewhere or into a place that fits their needs.

Alcorn: There were problems with the behavioral health unit. In lieu of closing the hospital, they closed the BHU. There are other behavioral health services in Silver City. Veterans can get telehealth mental health services at the clinic. People can get telehealth at the ER at Gila Regional. A lot of the devastation to mental health services happened when the state closed them all down and brought in an out-of-state provider that soon left. Many have never recovered. We need better mental health services at the detention center. That's one of a list of things to do.

Audience question: Many residents say that Gila Regional provides poor service.

Alcorn: It's an assertion I've heard. We've had good and not so good experiences at the hospital. I'm unhappy we have to go outside the community for some specialties. I think the commission is doing a good job of working through the problems there, as the governing board. I see Gila Regional as a very integral and growing part of the community. It's a great big priority. We have to build the confidence in the hospital. Voice your opinion and help things get resolved.

Billings: I know you (the Daily Press) ran an editorial where you questioned the abrupt taking over of the hospital by a management company. It wasn't a choice. We had to bring in a national group to manage Gila Regional. They've been able to make the hospital a critical access hospital, turn the family clinic into a rural health clinic status and have succeeded in getting the Level 4 Trauma designation. These will all bring enhanced payments to the facility. About February, the hospital was bankrupt. It wasn't a choice. We had to bring them in. They made some hard decisions. I've had good and not so good experiences there, but I'm optimistic that HealthTech can fix it.

Audience question: Grant County has the only remaining county-owned hospital in the state. Before this time, other county attorneys discouraged the county being in control of the hospital. Why is this different?

Billings: You're right that previous attorneys had said the only authority the commission had was to appoint board members. This was a bold and unprecedented move to become the governing board. Just this morning, I was in a governing board meeting. There were some hard decisions in the recent reduction in force. The former administration left with $4.8 million in unpaid bills. If we hadn't taken action, I think we would have found the doors closed.

Seibel: How long do you foresee the commission being in place as the governing board?

Billings: Through advice, we had taken ownership and we better see it through. I think we will be in place at least until a new CEO is in place in December or January. We are looking at a new structure. There were some contentious issues between the Board of Trustees and the Commission.

Question: Do you support the move to the commissioners being the governing board and how long should they be in the role?

Alcorn: I think the County Commission did that absolutely right thing. If it had been illegal, there would already be lawsuits. As for the timeframe, I think they will stay with it until the hospital is out of peril. I think they are looking at other structure options. I think they will hand it over, so they can get back to being commissioners. My only concern is for the hospital to thrive. They need to be there as long as it takes. I think the county commission should be there until they feel comfortable turning it over to another government entity.

Question: How do you feel about suing the Board of Trustees on the five-year contract for the CEO they passed in closed session?

Alcorn: I have asked about that. As there is no action toward suing, I'm guessing the attorney allowed them to decide not to go ahead. I have to trust the commissioners to weigh it and make a decision whether to pursue a suit.

Billings: Nobody has been more vocal about the 5-year contract than me. The contract was negotiated, and the former CEO left with $932,000. The governing board postponed the third payment, but our legal counsel said we didn't have the authority not to pay. A lawsuit will be discussed even though we've been told it is not an option. We need to talk to the hospital legal counsel. I'm pushing for the state auditor to come in and look at things.

Plant question: Speaking of attorneys and lawsuits, if you are elected would you consider an in-house attorney or a contract? Should the county be using the county attorney for hospital business?

Billings: No, the county attorney should not be working on the hospital. The chair of the governing board will be meeting with the hospital attorney. Expenses have been paid by the county to the county-contracted attorney for hospital business. We're straightening that out. It's a good question about whether to have in-house or contract. Our expenses have been higher with a contract attorney, but we have been able to get a lot of legal work up-to-date. The contract services are working well now.

Alcorn: I can see the difficulties of keeping the separations in legal uses. I'm not sure if there are conflicts with a government employee or contracted. With an inhouse attorney, you have a lot of extra expenses with benefits and retirement. If contracting services are working well, it should stay the status quo.

Quesiton: Do you support the Health Security Act?

Alcorn: It's a work in progress, but I think having health care for everyone is positive. If it will bring money to rural hospitals that's a plus. I'm in support of the concept until there's a bill. That's in the future.

Billings: I would support more funding for rural hospitals. They have gotten short shrift. There are a lot of funding sources we were not taking advantage for some services and operations, about $5 million to $6 million. The Cigarette Tax funding was just sitting there. We're signing papers to get a portion. There was federal money left on the table.

Question: The county is facing economic issues as the mine is saying 40 percent of the workers will be permanently furloughed. What can you do about that?

Billings: We know mining is cyclical. We have seen it over and over as copper prices drop. This time it was COVID that caused the demand for copper to fall. It looks like the mine will reopen with a skeleton crew to work to fill the demand for copper. I support being business friendly. We cannot promote any bills that could close the mines. I can't give Rep. Dow enough credit for fighting for us and the mines. You get beat up and then bandaged. We have to be proactive in keeping the mines and other businesses open while protecting the environment. I think we are protecting the environment.

Alcorn: I think the best thing commissioners can do is work on alternative sources of revenue. Mining is finite. I think it's incumbent on the county to bring in other types of jobs especially in times of mining job drops. I think they can bring in more jobs in health care services, senior services, green energy items. I think we've been looking at jobs with an "old eye." For the furloughed miners there are training dollars for other jobs.

Question: How strongly or not do you support responsible mining and what does it look like?

Alcorn: Yes, I support responsible mining, with no risks to workers and residents. I believe our mining operations should set high standards. We need the jobs. It's a great fear of mine that we aren't diversified if the mines went away and all we have are the standard bring in tourists to see events and the museum and such.

Billings: I strongly support safe, responsible mining. I think we have that here. People who have moved here from Arizona and Colorado have been shocked by our stringent restrictions and all the test holes that are drilled to test the water and keep it at high standards. I'm always for new businesses, but government should not decide. We should support our export items like mining products and livestock.

Question: In 2019, the county commission looked at a resolution that addressed legislative bills on the mines and another resolution that promoted gun control. How would you have voted and why?

Billings: I supported the Second Amendment County resolution because of fears that our right to bear arms might be infringed upon. My resolution was replaced by a better one from Sheriff Frank Gomez. One of the anti-mining bills originated in Grant County, with GRIP (Gila Resource Information Project). It required water in the bottom of the pit to be drinkable. That would have shut the mine down.

Alcorn: I most certainly would have listened to the residents. Having been in law enforcement and handling weapons, I have opinions on who should have what, but, yes, we all want our Second Amendment rights protected. I don't think that proposals out there about background checks are going to keep us from having our guns.

Plant: What about green infrastructure? Last year the commission approved a 15-year contract with PNM for renewable energy. Do you prefer that, or do you want to own the renewable infrastructure?

Billings: I supported the PNM contract. PNM is obligated to provide a certain amount of is energy as renewable. As far as solar and wind for the county to provide, if it pays for itself and doesn't cost the county in the long-run, I'm not opposed. But I'm leery about putting solar on our roofs. They are not substantial enough. Maybe covered parking areas with solar would work.

Alcorn: I support green energy. I would hope that as the county is repairing its infrastructure, such as roofs, that they build them to support solar panels. I think the county should consider putting solar wherever it can. As far as the PNM contract, I'm not aware of the agreement. Wind and solar are on my radar to build in our county. I would project an idea that the county can afford. I think partnering is a smart move. If the county ends up owning it all the better.

Question: In the last six months we've seen a lot of acres go up in flames. Some think they are due to climate change and others claim they are caused by poor forest management, which was in turned caused by environmental lawsuits that prevented land management agencies from doing their job. What are your views on this issue and if elected what will you do to promote forest health?

Alcorn: I believe climate change is a big player in what is going on with our fires, and I also believe that there's not enough money in the world that can do forest management on the scale that would be needed to alleviate the issue. Another agency provides forest management. I would look at any commission proposals on forest management to protect property and residents and make a determination based on the proposals, if the commission has a vote on these issues.

Billings: The forest fires we've seen are catastrophic and historical. Does climate change or drought play a part? Absolutely drought does, because when you have dry fuels they will burn more readily. The disappointment to me is that 40 or 50 years ago, we knew how to manage our forests. Climate change or not, you have to harvest that fuel off. You can pay someone to do what you call forest management. Or you can do what we know worked historically. Responsible grazing is a responsible means to cut down the amount of fine fuels. It works at removing excess fuel and creates an exportable product, beef. Present policies have excluded how to do responsible management.

Question: Climate scientists predict a hotter, drier Southwest, which we are seeing now. What can commissioners do to use the water from the Arizona Water Settlements Act to meet water needs for Grant County's municipalities and unincorporated areas?

Billings: Yes, we do have a hotter, drier Southwest, and as it becomes drier, if predictions are correct, water will become a more and more valuable resource. That's why we need to do everything we can to protect the 14,000 acre-feet of water allocated by the Arizona Water Settlements Act. We can either find a way to do that or let it continue to flow to Arizona and go right on down to the desert and evaporate there. The New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity has faced a lot of uphill battles in securing that water. Most of it was due to the hurdles provided to jump over and the environmental opposition to securing that water. The Gila River is not the last free-flowing river in New Mexico or anywhere. The Gila River and the San Francisco are working rivers. They have multiple diversions on them. Farming has gone on for 150 years. I support farming to continue, and I support securing that water, probably not for now, but some future day when it is most valuable.

Alcorn: I believe the diversion project from the get-go was economically infeasible and financially undoable. I believe it was a looming taxpayer burden, with a liability of operations and management. Standards were so stringent on how and when the water could be taken that I believe it wasn't possible to divert 14,000 acre-feet of water. I think what needed to happen from the very beginning was support the municipalities using the money to get infrastructure into place. One community has been getting water from the mines and the mines have had to extend that water usage. We need to have all our communities covered for their water needs. As a commissioner, I would be supporting local water projects. I believe the entity needs to be restructured and added to. Right now, it's a one direction, so it needs more community input in how the money is spent.

Question: How would you support farmers and ranchers along the Gila River in continuing to use their water rights? What steps can you take to prevent environmentalists from interfering with farmers' and ranchers' land and water use on private as well as public land?

Alcorn: Environmental groups will do what they do, which is protect the environment for everyone, for the animals, for the people, for the purposes of the land. I believe there are ways to work within the needs of the farmers and ranchers, within the forestry department, within the private landowner sector, where the water is concerned. It is part of the conversation and what the issues are and what are the fears. What harm is going to happen if a certain environmental protection thing goes forward? As a county commissioner, that is a conversation I need to hear, and I need to be part of, and I need to have the opportunity to vote on it for the community environmental issues.

Billlings: I think the best way to support the farmers and ranchers is to listen to the people who have lived on the river for generations and hear their concerns. A big problem lately on some of the proposals is that they haven't been listened to. Wild and Scenic River designation comes to mind. It's a very misunderstood and one side has gotten a lot of news coverage. Yes, environmental groups do what they do, but some of them really misunderstand farming and ranching and responsible use and production on the land. I mentioned there are multiple diversions and that it's not a free-flowing river. These small diversions divert the water out and provide crops and grazing for livestock. They are very beautiful and productive vallies out there. It's been a huge contribution to the environment where the waters are turned out and species can thrive and survive.

Quesiton: Do you support the AFES wildlife services, when some county residents oppose the killing of wildlife for cattle.

Billings: AFES Wildlife Services is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture so that may be where the misunderstanding is that it is only to protect cattle from predators. I'm very impressed after hearing hours of testimony from people who work for wildlife services and what they do. One project I'm familiar with: There were doves, which carry diseases that can potentially harm humans, were nesting in large quantities around air-conditioners at apartment buildings in Silver City. If they are removed peacefully, they just come back. So, some doves were killed to potentially protect human life. One lady in Silver City, had thousands of dollars of woodpecker damage done to her house. It became such that the life of one or more woodpeckers was terminated. She was a widow and her house was restored. Wildlife Services does do predator control for livestock and yes, they do in some cases use lethal force. The county commission has permitted them to function and provide services in the county. The money does not come from citizens. It comes from grazing fees.

Alcorn: I'm not real versed in the contract. I understand there were some issues with lethal means, and some of those lethal means were removed, but others remained. My objection is this: We, as humans, have been encroaching on nature and wildlife and the environment with our own personal way of interacting with the world. And that is negatively impacting the habitats of the wildlife and animals. I think the responsible position is for us to recognize the peril we are imparting on those wildlife and habitats and do as much as we can to protect those environments. Because we don't want to find out what happens when we have destroyed a habitat or a biome or lost a cure for some disease because some plant that was out there is now gone and never to be found again. I think we have to look at the environment we live in and soften our footprint not only to the environment, but yes, to human life. That has to be a priority. I think we need to do more than we're doing.

Question: Finding funds to support a green new deal would support training for laid off miners and potential funding for the university to conduct classes. Do you have any ideas for transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable, get training for the miners and create new solar and wind businesses?

Alcorn: Not working in the energy field and not currently on my large list of things I'm involved in, I can't say what kinds of funding are available for that. Bringing that money to Grant County is a way to create new jobs. Any way to get funding, retraining for those in an industry that may not exist anymore or be much smaller, mentorships, programs, I'm all for it. I'm guessing there will be conversations, because it is around economic development.

Billings: I'm not aware of any green new deal on the county level. It's a job-killing, restrictive process. It's a war on oil and gas and coal, which fund our schools. Oil and gas and coal can be made clean. An investment in retraining has been done before and it's been great.

Plant: This is a perennial question. If elected will you support once-a-month meetings or twice-a-month meetings and would you prefer daytime meetings or evening ones?

Billings: I was pretty outspoken. I support a work session two days before the regular session once a month, so we can do our homework. I don't support four meetings a month. As has been said, work expands to fill the time allotted. It also ties up the county staff and reporters who have other things to do. I have found that if needed, we can have special meetings to address just a few items and they work well. I wouldn't be opposed to evening meetings, but I've heard the turnout isn't any better, and it's hard on county staff.

Alcorn: I guess my answer would be you need to have as many meetings as is required. I am sensitive to county staff and taking up their time. They could make reports only once a month. Special meetings are held. If that is sufficient, then go for that. Less is more sometimes. I would have a personal bias for daytime, because I live out of town and it would be safer to drive during the day. Nighttime would not be my ideal choice.

Question: The county manages a budget of about $13 million a year. What is the largest budget you have ever managed? Have you ever managed a budget larger than $13 million?

Alcorn: I have not managed a $13 million budget, so I will have to be brought up to speed. I do a household budget and I've managed small non-profit budgets. I will need instruction on handling that kind of budget.

Billings: I think the county budget is more than $13 million. We have a county manager with 19 years' experience, who is very good at managing a budget, and our budget manager. Recently the commissioners decided to kick the can down the road a bit in small actions. Grant County will have to make some tough decisions this year.

Question: District 4 is more rural. Will you as a commissioner represent all the citizens of the county or only those "like me?"

Billings: I think I've been a team player. I've made the effort to listen to everyone. I think it's good to listen to someone I don't agree with. I share some of the same concerns as all the county citizens. When it comes to the hospital, we want a viable hospital to take care of us. I think we all have more in common than we think.

Alcorn: Although I am a District 4 commissioner candidate, once elected, I become a commissioner of the whole county. I expect to hear from all my district's folks, but decisions are made for everyone in the county. I expect to be a commissioner-at-large.

Time Machine Question: Four years from now, you're in a room where we're talking about your wrapping up your term. As the future you, what one thing are you most proud of?

Alcorn: I will be most proud because seniors can stay in their homes and community because there is an active, comprehensive network of resources for seniors. That includes a thriving hospital, access to local specialists across disciplines, adequate care service providers and sufficient and affordable senior housing facilities. And because this infrastructure is in Grant County, we are seen as the No. 1 destination for the newly retired, thus strengthening our economy with the new residents who bring with them a stable income, a wealth of skills and knowledge and now have the time to lead and invest in our local volunteer organizations or even start a new business or begin self-directed new careers. Grant County will be able to leverage federal and state funding, as well as foundations that deal with the 'senior tsunami' looming on the horizon. By the county having the foresight to plan for and implement the senior services, we all can benefit. I believe it will happen because so many are working toward it.

Billings: What will I be most proud of? I'm working for the long-term economic sustainability of the county and Gila Regional Medical Center. I was disappointed to talk to a former hospital board member that said nine years ago, the hospital had $30 million. I would like to look back and see more jobs, with more county residents being more prosperous. I would rather see our kids staying here instead of moving away, because we are more business friendly. I believe in stability and long-term planning, so no one has to leave the community for health care.

Closing statements:

Billings: Thank you to everyone for tuning in tonight. I support protecting and enhancing jobs for our community. We need to move forward. I will do everything I can to protect our economic base of responsible mining jobs. I've learned how to stay within the scope of county business to make it the most efficient it can be for the citizens. The county commission spends a lot of time and money on our law enforcement, and I appreciate and support them for protecting us. Some things we didn't talk about were the conference center, the fire departments, the airport, Tu Casa, the Road maintenance. I want to thank the county staff for all their hard, knowledgeable work to be the most responsible and efficient they can be. I look forward to opening the county soon in a responsible and safe way and back to serving the citizens. You can contact me at the county or email me at gwbillingsjr@gmail.com or call me at 575-313-2780.

Alcorn: I am running for county commissioner because I believe I am the right person for the job, who will bring a diversity of experience to the county commission through my varied work and service experiences. I hold dear honesty, transparency, a dedicated work ethic, a willingness to collaborate and partner with people to get important issues resolved and community needs met. I believe my career as a public servant speaks for itself for my motivations to pursuing this position. Mainly, I want to continue to serve the community as your commissioner. Our current health emergency has highlighted the broad scope of community collective impact that is needed to keep our residents safe, healthy, employed, back to school and living their best lives. Now is not the time for a narrowly focused agenda or partisanship in politics to drive the narrative. I believe it takes a village to make our community be the best we hope it can be. I want to be part of that collective effort to gather all sectors of our community and all our surrounding municipalities to get the hard work done to ensure every family has their basic needs met, every child can have a good paying job in our community after they graduate, and that no more of our senior citizens have to leave this community because they can't receive the needed medical and other necessary support services they require to age in place. Extraordinary times require out-of-the-box solutions and thinking. I believe I have the problem-solving skills needed to move our county to our brave new frontier and a brighter future for us all. I hope to have your vote and your support this November. You can request an absentee ballot or vote in person early or on Election Day. Please don't forget to fill out your census form. You can find me on Facebook at Marilyn4grantcounty or email me at marilyn4grantcounty2@gmail.com or call me at 575-208-4418.