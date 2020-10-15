By Roger Lanse
On Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020, at about 2:42 p.m., Silver City police officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the area of the Gospel Mission, 111 S. Texas Street. According to a police report, an officer en route to the scene made contact with a male matching the description given of the suspect. The officer detained the male and took a handgun (later determined to be a black Crossman BB gun) from his waistband. The report stated the officer also detected a strong odor of alcohol on the male's breath.
According to the report, when asked his name, the male first stated it was Nick Aguilar, then stated it was Nick Medina, and stated he was 45-years-old. The report said the officer noticed what appeared to be blood on his left thumb, hands, and lips, and Medina was placed in the officer's patrol car to wait for EMS.
Meanwhile, the report stated that another officer contacted the female victim who was crying and upset. She explained that when she returned home she found the door broken and a bunch of notes scattered everywhere. She tried to secure the front door by placing a dining room table, couch, and love seat against it but Medina just pushed the door open and entered the house. The victim stated, according to the report, that Medina grabbed her by the neck almost causing her to lose consciousness, put a knife to her neck, and threw her to the ground. She was able to push the knife away but was cut on her left thumb in the process. After dragging her by the hair, the victim said, people from the Gospel Mission came to distract Medina. The victim stated she and Medina have been dating for two months but she wants him to leave.
A witness came forward with the black folding knife that had what appeared to be blood on it.
Medina was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a household member, a third degree felony; aggravated assault on a household member, a fourth degree felony; and, false imprisonment, a fourth degree felony, and booked into the Grant County Detention Center. According to GCDC staff, Medina is in the process of being released on a $15,000 unsecured bond on Thursday, Oct 15, as this is being written.