By Roger Lanse
Silver City police officers were dispatched to 1700 N. Virginia Street on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at about 12:18 a.m. in reference to an aggravated battery with deadly weapon call. When officers arrived, they found an adult male lying near Hill Street with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his chest and left thigh. The male was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center.
According to a police report, officers made contact with a female, later identified as Jessica Cisneros, 44, of the address, who advised officers the weapon, a pink and black .380 Diamondback handgun, was in the garage, which officers retrieved and made secure. The report stated that Cisneros made several 'excited utterances,' including "He has domestic violence charges, he's on probation," "I had to protect myself, I had to, and my family," "Please help him, I don't want him to die," "I tried to tell him that I wasn't going to tolerate his abuse anymore. He just came at me and kept coming at me," "I didn't mean to do that, I didn't want to do that. He just attacked me. I had no recourse," "My children can attest to this, they heard everything," "He attacked me and got back in bed," "He's violent and horrible and he treats me horribly," "I don't want him to die; I was just trying to protect myself and my family."
The four children of Cisneros were picked up by a family friend, the report said.
Cisneros was arrested on aggravated battery charges and transported to the Grant County Detention Center where she remains in custody as of Oct. 20.