[Editor's Note: This is part 1 of a multiple part series of articles of the Grant County Commission work session on Oct. 13, 2020 and the regular meeting on October 15, 2020.]

After the traditional opening items of the Grant County work session on Oct. 13, 2020, commissioners heard a presentation from Becky O'Connor, chairman of the Grant County Lodger's Tax Committee, and Joanie Griffin of Sunny505 (Griffin & Associates), a marketing firm.

The issue at stake was the approval of a professional services agreement for marketing services in the amount of $24,730.

O'Connor said her goal was to approve the contract through the end of the fiscal year to provide tourism marketing services for Grant County. "Then next year, I want to do a request for proposal and see what comes in."

The present contract would continue to piggy-back on the agreement that the town of Silver City already has with Sunny505, after an RPF process.

Griffin said it was the second fiscal year that her firm has been working with Silver City and Grant County. "We have 14 on our team, and our specialty is tourism. We work with other municipalities in the state, including Deming, Alamogordo and Cloudcroft in this part of the state. We are in daily conversation with the Department of Tourism. Two years ago, Silver City went out for RFP and we were chosen. We work hand-in-hand to get people to come to Grant County and Silver City. We apply for grants from the state and in March we were awarded $79,000 for advertising the state. We get videos and photos and build marketing campaigns. Grant County pays none of our fees."

O'Connor said she heard that the commissioners had a lot of questions. "I am happy to answer them."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said his main concern is for money to be used on tourism, "now is not the right time. I think we should invest in infrastructure, such as signs for trailheads that are not well marked. Invest in kiosks for information, and probably other things that the money could be put into."

Griffin said state statute says that 50 percent of the funding should be spent on marketing and tourism, and in Grant County that includes outdoor recreation. "The Tourism Department does have grants for infrastructure. As for marketing for tourism, we are concentrating during the pandemic on folks within the state. Tourism came to a stop from March to June. Not just lodging, but everything, restaurants, gas stations, everything tourism related. The second thing is we are looking at a funnel. At the top are people planning vacations down the road, next summer, for instance. We don't want them from out-of-state now, but hopefully by next summer, they can come here. We want people to know about us for future vacations. It's what Tourism is telling us to market in the state right now, but make sure that people planning future trips know about what the state has to offer."

To a question about the RFP, Griffin said it was a standard RFP. "We didn't do any presentations, but questions came to us and another applicant. We were selected after the scoring of the two applications was complete. State procurement always says that oral presentations are optional."

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce said he had a meeting with the county manager that answered most of his questions. "For me, it is heart-breaking all the events that were canceled, the Tour of the Gila, the Rodeo. Next year, we must support the events monetarily as county commissioners."

O'Connor said: "I cannot tell you how much impact it has once you lose a business. I just hope when this is all over that our lodgers are still in business. It's interesting for me to see how many people are coming here from in-state. Some are coming for the first time, and that's what we hope to focus on with this funding."

Griffin said on the Silver City side, they are doing public relations and earned media. "We are promoting virtual events. We also have a large Facebook and Instagram presence. Last week, we had a Department of Tourism workshop, which harped on people wanting to be in small places and outdoors, instead of cities. Silver City and Grant County are perfect for that."

Next were county reports. General Services Director Randy Villa said on the fire side, things are drying up with the really warm weather. "The Forest Service is on high alert again. Please take all precautions. Right now, we are discouraging burning. On the maintenance side, we are doing well. The Silver Street Complex had work done inside that came out nice. We are keeping up with weeds at Bataan Memorial Park and we have maintained the generators at the Detention Center and at Dispatch. We are 90 percent complete on the Clerk's Office renovation. We worked out at the Cliff Fairgrounds exhibit hall. We will have a report on the airport later in the agenda. The DWI program is still seeing clients, by appointment. Corre Caminos is still running, but not on a schedule. We are protecting the drivers, but we have had issues getting the equipment in for more protection."

Michael "Mischa" Larisch promoted the census, which that day had been extended to the end of October, but later that day a federal announcement came out that Oct. 15 was the last day to submit a census form, in order to have time to get preliminary numbers out to the states before the end of the year to help with their redistricting plans.

"We are still waiting on the approval of the bid documents for Bataan Park and the release of the funds," Larisch continued. "The documents got 'lost' and we had to redo them for the state. We are expecting delays on Airport Road, but we're still moving forward, and we are still working on North Hurley Road. Capital outlay is on the agenda. We will move forward on them as soon as we get the signed agreements. For the CARES Act small business grants, we had seven applications that have completed the readiness to proceed, but only one was in the county. There are other businesses, and we will get them going as soon as we get the readiness to proceed documents, with I think four in the county. One has been approved in the county and six for the town. We made the applications pretty general and then we ask them to provide documents to prove their need."

Ponce suggested a special meeting to approve the others when they get their readiness to proceed documents in.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards noted the Gila Regional Medical Center Governing Board would already be meeting on Oct. 29. "We could do it before or after the meeting."

Ponce suggested after in case there were questions.

Browne said it seemed that the county may not be in danger of exceeding its allocation.

Larisch confirmed that none of the municipalities or the county is in danger of exceeding their allocations. "All of us have continued to work with the Chamber of Commerce to get this done."

County Manager Charlene Webb said advertisements in the paper and on the radio continue to run.

Edwards said: "We have the money for businesses to thrive. They may be too proud to ask, but they need to take advantage of the opportunity."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings asked if there was any cut-off date. Webb replied that the money had to be allocated by Dec. 31, 2020 and expended by the end of January 2021.

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas had a question about Bataan Park. "When we are using a CES (New Mexico Cooperative Educational Services, which gives advantage to contractors on state contracts if they have a certificate from the state Taxation and Revenue Department) contractor, what criteria exist to choose that contractor?"

Chief Procurement Officer Randy Hernandez said the county can procure from several sources, with the CES already having done the criteria. "Right now, the choice is at the county's discretion."

Salas said it seems to him that engineering services are always skewed toward one contractor. "Shouldn't it be spread out among local engineers? It's always going to one CES contractor."

Hernandez explained that they are usually bid out. "It has been deemed that it is most advantageous to go with the contractor. We always do a collaborative review of the bids among the administration and staff. Currently, the county has engineering firms on contract."

Salas asked how they make the choice.

Webb said: "We look at the experience of the firm in the particular engineering project. It is based on their qualifications and if they have the most staff to be able to move forward quickly and efficiently."

Salas said he hoped to see more local engineers used, but "that's for another day."

Detention Center Administrator Mike Carillo said the facility has no vacancies. "Pertaining to Covid, during the past two weeks, we have had no positive tests. Our population was 58 today."

Edwards asked how often the testing was done in the jail.

"Every Tuesday, we test everybody," Carillo replied. "Usually we get the results in two to four days."

Edwards asked if the detention center is looking at the rapid response tests. Carillo said he had no information on a potential change.

Browne noted the population numbers are low. "Do you have any thoughts on why they are low?"

"It's a combination of lots of variables," Carillo said. "Those with misdemeanors or who are not deemed violent and if they fall within the release criteria for pre-trial release, they are not incarcerated. Also, the district attorney takes a bit longer, and there is an increase in releases from district court. It's depending on the public defender. Law enforcement is also helping, with sometimes taking offenders straight to the judge. In the month of September, we started seeing a decrease. Everything is coming together, with some still pending their sentencing."

"There's a reason why they were detained in the first place," Edwards said. "When they are being released, are they getting resources they need?"

Carillo said sometimes when they have early release, they will be contacted for resources. "When they are released, medical will come in and clear them. If they need a ride or some other service, we give them the information on who to contact."

Edwards asked if the detention center had enough data to determine if the fellow working on helping inmates with resources was making a difference.

Carillo said he would be doing a quarterly report on the RISE program. "In my opinion, we are providing more resources, and we will determine how many released are following up with the resources."

Edwards said it sounded like the program was having tremendous success.

Road Superintendent Earl Moore said his personnel have been busy patching roads. "We're also doing a lot of tree trimming and mowing. Phase 2 of North Hurley Road is pretty much done, except for striping and lights. We have to adjust the grade at Whitewater Road, but we have started laying milling."

Browne asked for an update on Ridge Road.

"We are trying to finish the Airport Road project first," Moore said. "We can blade the dirt part of Ridge Road and we're trying to cap the tops of hills. We are still planning to get extra millings from the Airport project for Ridge Road."

Webb said most of her report was follow ups. "On Bataan, I did do a polite request for expediting the paperwork for the CDBG project. We've had no change to the bond projects. They are still the same status. For the Clerk's Office, we got a grant for $218,000 to help with safety during the voting season. The EDA process to hire an economic development professional is still under review with the EDA. For the CARES Act money, we encourage businesses to apply. We don't want to send the money back to the state. In regards to the RISE grant at the Detention Center, that's proceeding. We are still sorting out some of the bumps in the road for reporting and tracking to get data on those who would benefit from the program. We were contacted by the state several times and said no, but I tried to think outside the box, so we are applying for a LEAD, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, which fits into the first intercept step in the Stepping Up Program. The idea behind it is, if successful, we would do an RFP for a behavioral health professional in the community to run the program. We don't have the staff to do that. It would plug that one individual intercept that we haven't been able to identify. Chris DeBolt is helping me write the application. Colonias, we approved the grant agreements last month, so as soon as they get executed, we will work on them. The trails bonds were supposed to be sold, then in late November or early December, we will release an RFP to get that project going."

Ponce asked about the opening of the building.

"I had a positive observation from one staff member who said they were more comfortable with people in their office with the Plexiglas, rather than meeting them outside," Webb replied. "Otherwise, we've had no other comments or complaints."

Next was review of the regular meeting agenda. The first item was a presentation by Gila Regional Medical Center. [Editor's Note: It will be covered in a subsequent article along with the regular meeting reports and comments.]

The expenditure report as of Oct. 8 showed expenditures of $2,541,763.18, including two payroll periods of $427, 218.09. The chart of extraordinary expenses is posted below.

CHART

In new business, the single item addressed a recommendation for CARES Act Small Business Continuity Grant Awards to Duck Creek Café for $8,351.54. Browne asked if they would be paying back those who had been helping them. Webb said part of the application was to report other funding received. Commissioners approved the item at the regular meeting.

In agreements, the first item was discussion on the professional services agreement with Sunny505, which has been presented earlier in the meeting. At the regular meeting, commissioners approved the agreement to pay with lodger's tax receipts $24,730 to Sunny505 for marketing services.

A contract between Grant County and San Juan County and an intergovernmental agreement between Grant County and Doña Ana County to provide housing for juvenile detainees were discussed at the work session. Browne asked and received an affirmative answer that the contract and agreement were in case of the county needing to house a juvenile offender.

Webb said the agreements are all contingent on availability of space in one of the only four juvenile housing facilities in the state. "I am recommending both, these are two of the four remaining in the state. We already have an agreement with Bernalillo County, and we are working on an agreement with Lea County. The cost at San Juan is $225 per day and $185 at the Doña Ana facility."

Edwards asked: "What are you seeing at the state level to address that there are only four facilities in the state?"

"Nothing," Webb replied. "We've looked at regional facilities It has become a burden for local communities to have these facilities open when they aren't needed. Local communities and counties are continuing to have conversations with New Mexico Counties asking the state to help us out. Juvenile justice reform years ago changed the whole outlook. Most of the time they work, such the program that Bianca (Padilla) and Gary (Stailey run), but when there is someone that doesn't meet the criteria, we have four facilities to meet the needs of the entire state. We will continue having the conversation and talking about regional facilities. The Sheriff's Department does the transportation."

At the regular meeting, Ponce said: "We need to start reaching out to the state to find a fix. It's expensive to do it this way."

Browne also pointed out that another advantage of having a facility closer to Grant County would be not putting the deputies in danger.

Ponce said sometimes it is the discretion of the officer to decide whether to head the juveniles toward rehabilitation. "I think transporting them is a step backward. Putting the juveniles in an unfamiliar, uncomfortable place is not helping them. We need to talk to the legislators. It's easy to forget the needs of the juvenile. It would be better if they were closer."

Edwards noted that it underscores the importance of the work that Gary and Bianca are doing. "I was astonished at their rate of success. We need to continue to advocate for those services."

Salas said: "As a past probation officer, the cost of housing a female juvenile detainee is astronomical. The focus now is on the alternative, unless it is an egregious offense. Once they get into a facility, they become 'educated' in that type of life."

Commissioners approved the contract and intergovernmental agreement at the regular meeting.

Next on the agenda was consideration of an agreement for a capital outlay project between the county and the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration to purchase and equip bay station radios and computer-aided dispatch in Grant County for $310,000.

Browne said he was glad to see the item moving forward

Barb Schalkofski, regional dispatch director, said: "It means a great deal. Charlene has been a great help in getting us updated in our infrastructure. The current CAD system we have is on a green screen that fails daily. The system is older than some of my employees. The new system will help the dispatchers, the officers and will make all our services more efficient and more immediate. Charlene has done a huge job in finding funding. She has been really helpful."

Commissioners approved the agreement at the regular meeting.

The next agreement was a capital appropriation project between the NM DFA and Grant County to purchase and equip vehicles for the Grant County Road Department for $100,000. It was approved at the regular meeting.

The last agreement on the agenda was another capital appropriation project between the county and DFA to plan, design, construct, furnish and equip facilities and drainage at Bataan Memorial Park. Webb noted that the capital outlay was $350,000. This will add to the CDBG funding of $750,000, which is doing the ADA project and some of the drainage.

Webb explained that the county already has the preliminary plans and work, "so we can move forward as soon as we receive the grant agreement. It's here now and we have to send it back with your approval then get the funding and can start the work."

The agreement was approved at the regular meeting.

Grant County Airport Manager Rebekah Wenger talked about the resolution on the agenda, which authorizes submission of an application for airport aid to the NM DOT-Aviation Division, obligation of sponsor matching funds and authorization to accept the resulting grant offers and the executive of contract documents for update of the airport layout plan and airport action plan. The cost will be $108,000 from the state and $12,000 from the county.

Wenger said: "Our airport layout plan and our action plan are basically the same document to help us lay out our future. The layout plan shows everything on our airport as well as what we plan for the future. Our last action plan was updated in 2005, and it's still in draft form. This is one that needs to get moved down the road. We're fortunate the state wants to help us with this plan. Our airport action plan is putting what we are looking to do in words. It's a book that will be produced, looking at future routes or whatever we are looking at for the future. Both have to be approved by the FAA, but when they are, we can request funding, because at that point, it is on their list as well. Next November 2021, the airport will be 70 years old. We've been operating continuously for a very long time. We have a lot of infrastructure needs there that I feel that we're catching up with. We have a lot of projects. We are going to start our apron and taxiway project on Nov. 9, so we will have more information coming out about that. We have 100 percent design to upgrade our fuel farm and get another tank, which will help us address environmental concerns. Advanced Air in October went back to a full schedule of flights. We haven't heard back yet from the Department of Transportation on whether we will get to keep Advanced Air. We have come back up to 50 percent enplanements. The terminal is still closed, except to ticketed passengers, but we clean the aircraft between flights. People see that Advanced Air takes care of its people and its passengers. People are still seeing it as a good way to travel."

Edwards said: "During my 3¾ years as a commissioner, I've seen you have done an incredible progress catching up at the airport. An excellent job. And thanks to Randy, too. I should have told Barb what an incredible job she's doing, too. It's nice to hear that over time that our decisions are working."

Wenger said she's happy to see the work on Airport Road. As it gets completed, it will make the planned Industrial Park available for leasing out. "Having that road improved makes the airport that much more valuable."

Commissioners approved the resolution at the regular meeting.

The commissioners at the regular meeting, after convening as the Health Care Claims Board approved indigent claims to Gila Regional Medical Center totaling $4,033.15, as well as two indigent burial claims for a total of $1,200. Hernandez said some of the claims, although verified, were not reimbursed, because the individuals were no long incarcerated.

Edwards said: "Speaking of dramatic improvements, I remember when these claims were in the 10s of thousands of dollars."

Hernandez said those that were disallowed are formula based at 150 percent of Medicaid rates times the hospital rate. "Each case is itemized. Once we receive the claims, we run them through the software."

Ponce said it still seemed there were some billing issues. Webb said: "We need GRMC to bill according to our resolution. Maybe that is more difficult on their end."

Edwards noted that the hospital revenue cycle has presented some challenges, but "they're working on it."

In commissioner reports, Edwards had none and Salas had none.

Billings thanked the Silver City Daily Press for making corrections to "my comments about an in-house attorney at the candidate forum. What I said was I was not ruling out going back to an in-house attorney. The Press also quoted me as saying the commission may not reappoint a Board of Trustees. I said we were hesitant about going back to a Board of Trustees."

Browne said he said the same thing about the hospital, "so that makes two of us."

He said he wanted to compliment the clerk's office. "Everything seems to be going very smoothly."

Ponce reminded everyone to get out and vote. He also talked about struggling with what to do about the behavioral health issue. "It is concerning to me because of what we're going through with Covid. It bothers me what our students and student athletes, our first responders and our nurses and doctors are going through. I haven't reached out to Silver High School, but as humans we are social. I would really appreciate some help from the feds. It goes for everybody. We need to start advocating for help. I know the hospital is working with Hidalgo Medical Services and that's good. I'm asking everyone in Grant County to get out and support our local businesses."

The meeting adjourned.