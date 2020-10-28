By Roger Lanse
A red 2017 Ford F-550 minitanker was reported missing from its home at the Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department station on Cullum Drive in Grant County. The fire chief, Ken Goddard, and his wife, Judy, noticed the minitanker missing on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 25. Goddard told investigating deputies they had some maintenance done on the building on Friday, Oct. 23, and workers told him the minitanker was not there at that time. The Goddards said the last time they saw the vehicle was on Tuesday, Oct. 20, when they were dispatched to a fire. According to a Grant County Sheriff's Office report, there were no security cameras.
The report stated that Goddard told investigators they had recently hired an 18-year-old man and after they hired him, "they were having more call outs for false reports," and that he was a possible suspect for a fire that occurred on Gold Gulch Road. According to the report, Goddard placed the young man on suspension, "who did not take the news well." Goddard stated that he believes the young man is the one who stole the fire truck.
Randy Villa, Grant County Fire Manager, arrived on scene and told deputies that 5-7 days after the young man was suspended, he was fired.
A deputy advised he went by the young man's residence on HIghway 90, but did not see the vehicle there. The report stated that later the deputy received information that the minitanker was hidden on property with three abandoned trailers off Highway 90 past Chaparral. Deputies located the property, which was noted to be directly across the highway from the young man's residence, and discovered the minitanker behind one of the abandoned trailers. There did not seem to be any damage to the minitanker, the report said, and the keys had been left inside it.
As of Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, the case remains open, according to GCSO staff.