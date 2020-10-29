By Mary Alice Murphy

The Grant County Commission held a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, to expedite the one action item on the agenda.

The commissioners approved the recommendations to award several CARES Act Small Business Continuity grant funding amounts to applicants:

Cable Maids - $10,000

DRI Metals - $10,000

Heavy Haul Helper - $10,000

La Esperanza Vineyard, LLC - $6,601.40

Lake Roberts Store and Cabins - $10,000

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards made the motion, which was seconded by District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne.

Browne asked if any applicants were rejected, and Edwards asked if any money was left over.

County Manager Charlene Webb said none was rejected and the remaining funds were $34,500.07. “There are several applicants still to be considered. We want to make sure the funding is expended by the end of the year and in order to expedite the reimbursement from the state, we will likely require a special meeting. “

Browne suggested timing it with the special meeting for the vote canvass after the election.

“Sure,” Webb said.

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce asked what determines the amount awarded.

“It depends on how much is requested,” Webb said. “The maximum award is $10,000, but if they can provide the documentation of the need, they can receive the maximum amount. For example, La Esperanza asked for only $6,601.40, so that is the amount they received. They can show what they qualify for and if it’s $10,000 they can receive the full award.”

The next item was commissioner reports. Edwards and Browne had none.

Ponce encouraged everyone to vote. He noted that there may not be enough time left to send in a ballot by mail, but a drop box for the absentee ballot is at the County Clerk’s Office. In-person early voting continues at the Clerk’s Office on Oct. 30 and at the Bayard Community Center Oct. 30 and 31.

Absentee ballots must be at the county clerk’s office or convenience center before 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with voting open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at voter convenience centers, located at the Silver City Woman’s Club, the Grant County Administration Center, the Bayard Community Center, Grant County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building in Cliff, and San Lorenzo Elementary School.

The meeting was adjourned to be followed by the Gila Regional Medical Center governing board meeting, with the commissioners as the members of the governing board.