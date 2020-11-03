These are results up on the NM Secretary of State for Grant County final numbers at 8:54 p.m., with 39 of 39 precincts fully reporting, with 14,447 ballots casts out of 20,659 registered votes in Grant County
Some of the races, such as the legislative ones can change with votes from other counties and the U.S. Senator and US Rep. CD2 will be decided from a larger vote count.
President of the United States
Green Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker 98
Libertarian Jo Jorgenson and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 158
Democrat Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris 7538
Constitution Sheila “Samm” Tittle and David Carl Sandige 16
Republican Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence 6528
Party for Socialism & Liberation Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman 19
United States Senator
Libertarian Bob Walsh 350
Republican Mark V. Ronchetti 6584
Democrat Ben Ray Lujan 7328
United States Representative District 2
Republican Yvette Herrell 6254
Democrat Xochitl Torres Small 7849
Independent Steve Jones (Write In) 0
State Senator District 28
Democrat Siah Correa Hemphill 7773
Republican James S. Williams 6403
State Representative District 32
Republican J. Scott Chandler 29
Democrat Candie G. Sweetser 16
State Representative District 38
Libertarian William Parrrish Kinney 271
Republican Rebecca Dow 4956
Democrat Karen C. Whitlock 4460
State Representative District 39
2057
Democrat Rodolpho S. Martinez 2065
Republican Luis M. Terrazas 2413
District Court Judge Sixth Judicial District: Division 3
Democrat Jim Foy 7394
Republican William J. Perkins 6689
District Attorney 6th Judicial District
Democrat Michael R. Renteria 10,139
County Clerk
Democrat Marisa Castrillo 10,392
County Treasurer
Democrat Patrick M. Cohn Jr. 10,323
County Commissioner Grant District 3
Republican Kyle Brown 1306
Democrat Alicia Kay Edwards 1580
County Commissioner Grant District 4
Democrat Marilyn Jean Alcorn 1514
Republican Gerald Wayne Billings Jr. 2068
County Commissioner Grant District 5
Democrat Harry Francis Browne 1285
Republican Thomas L. Shelley 1257