Category: Front Page News

 These are results up on the NM Secretary of State for Grant County final numbers at 8:54 p.m., with 39 of 39 precincts fully reporting, with 14,447 ballots casts out of 20,659 registered votes in Grant County

Some of the races, such as the legislative ones can change with votes from other counties and the U.S. Senator and US Rep. CD2 will be decided from a larger vote count.

President of the United States

Green Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker 98
Libertarian Jo Jorgenson and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 158
Democrat Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris 7538
Constitution Sheila “Samm” Tittle and David Carl Sandige 16
Republican Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence 6528
Party for Socialism & Liberation Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman 19

United States Senator

Libertarian Bob Walsh 350
Republican Mark V. Ronchetti 6584
Democrat Ben Ray Lujan 7328

 

United States Representative District 2

Republican Yvette Herrell 6254
Democrat Xochitl Torres Small 7849
Independent Steve Jones (Write In) 0

State Senator District 28

Democrat Siah Correa Hemphill 7773
Republican James S. Williams 6403

State Representative District 32

Republican J. Scott Chandler 29
Democrat Candie G. Sweetser 16

 

State Representative District 38

Libertarian William Parrrish Kinney 271
Republican Rebecca Dow 4956
Democrat Karen C. Whitlock 4460

 

State Representative District 39
2057
Democrat Rodolpho S. Martinez 2065
Republican Luis M. Terrazas 2413

 

District Court Judge Sixth Judicial District: Division 3

Democrat Jim Foy 7394
Republican William J. Perkins 6689

 

District Attorney 6th Judicial District

Democrat Michael R. Renteria 10,139

 

County Clerk

Democrat Marisa Castrillo 10,392

 

County Treasurer

Democrat Patrick M. Cohn Jr. 10,323

 

County Commissioner Grant District 3

Republican Kyle Brown 1306
Democrat Alicia Kay Edwards 1580

County Commissioner Grant District 4

Democrat Marilyn Jean Alcorn 1514
Republican Gerald Wayne Billings Jr. 2068

 

County Commissioner Grant District 5

Democrat Harry Francis Browne 1285
Republican Thomas L. Shelley 1257

 

