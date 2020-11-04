Notice of Investment Award
Title: COVID-19 - Community Workforce Alliance Project
DOC Bureau: Economic Development Administration
Investment No and Type:08-69-05463 ‒ Economic Adjustment Assistance
Applicant: Grant County
Contact Information:Charlene Webb, County Manager
(575) 574-0008; cwebb@grantcountynm.gov
City/County, State: Silver City/Grant County, NM
U.S. Congressional District 2
EDA Investment Amount: $500,000
Total Project Cost: $626,552
Anticipated Impact/Outcome: Supports redevelopment and revitalization in the region to address the economic development needs of communities adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Description: This EDA investment supports Grant County with establishing the Community Workforce Alliance, a non-profit organization in Grant County, New Mexico. The new organization will offer and coordinate economic development activities, workforce development, and business retention and expansion activities throughout the county. In addition, the project will support partnerships with the Silver City Chamber of Commerce and Western New Mexico University to provide technical assistance to businesses focused on resiliency and business growth. Once completed, the project will aid in recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic, advance the manufacturing industry, and build economic resiliency throughout the region.
The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.