Six additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 1,287 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
342 new cases in Bernalillo County
38 new cases in Chaves County
10 new cases in Cibola County
3 new cases in Colfax County
51 new cases in Curry County
262 new cases in Doña Ana County
29 new cases in Eddy County
4 new cases in Grant County
3 new cases in Guadalupe County
1 new case in Hidalgo County
38 new cases in Lea County
9 new cases in Lincoln County
2 new cases in Los Alamos County
37 new cases in Luna County
25 new cases in McKinley County
1 new case in Mora County
24 new cases in Otero County
2 new cases in Quay County
28 new cases in Rio Arriba County
26 new cases in Roosevelt County
67 new cases in Sandoval County
34 new cases in San Juan County
7 new cases in San Miguel County
96 new cases in Santa Fe County
4 new cases in Sierra County
14 new cases in Socorro County
6 new cases in Taos County
5 new cases in Torrance County
66 new cases in Valencia County
4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
48 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
The Department of Health on Friday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of then Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,088.
Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Doña Ana County, one in Santa Fe County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 52,394 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 13,170
Catron County: 10
Chaves County: 2,414
Cibola County: 768
Colfax County: 52
Curry County: 1,850
De Baca County: 3
Doña Ana County: 7,887
Eddy County: 1,734
Grant County: 227
Guadalupe County: 52
Harding County: 1
Hidalgo County: 130
Lea County: 2,438
Lincoln County: 421
Los Alamos County: 62
Luna County: 1,338
McKinley County: 4,911
Mora County: 17
Otero County: 645
Quay County: 119
Rio Arriba County: 616
Roosevelt County: 579
Sandoval County: 2,340
San Juan County: 4,025
San Miguel County: 221
Santa Fe County: 2,244
Sierra County: 151
Socorro County: 310
Taos County: 311
Torrance County: 128
Union County: 46
Valencia County: 1,238
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
Otero County Prison Facility: 399
Otero County Processing Center: 191
Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 159
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1
Lea County Correctional Facility: 113
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 8
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 61
Roswell Correctional Center: 70
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
As of today, there are 402 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
OVERALL STATE HOSPITAL CAPACITY: As of today, 77 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 77 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
As of today, there are 22,811 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Deming
BeeHive Homes Farmington
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Taos Living Center
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.