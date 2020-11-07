Sixteen additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 1,287 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

325 new cases in Bernalillo County

56 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

36 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

206 new cases in Doña Ana County

40 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

57 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

25 new cases in Luna County

77 new cases in McKinley County

48 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Roosevelt County

71 new cases in Sandoval County

71 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

65 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

21 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

36 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

66 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at theSouthern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

The Department of Health on Saturday reported sixteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces facility.

A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 20s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,104.

Previously reported numbers included nine cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, four in Doña Ana County, one in Lea County, one in Sandoval County, one in Santa Fe County, one in Socorro County) and one case in Bernalillo County that was not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 53,671 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 13,493

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,470

Cibola County: 775

Colfax County: 56

Curry County: 1,886

De Baca County: 4

Doña Ana County: 8,089

Eddy County: 1,774

Grant County: 232

Guadalupe County: 52

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 130

Lea County: 2,494

Lincoln County: 427

Los Alamos County: 63

Luna County: 1,363

McKinley County: 4,988

Mora County: 17

Otero County: 693

Quay County: 124

Rio Arriba County: 630

Roosevelt County: 596

Sandoval County: 2,410

San Juan County: 4,096

San Miguel County: 226

Santa Fe County: 2,308

Sierra County: 158

Socorro County: 312

Taos County: 332

Torrance County: 131

Union County: 47

Valencia County: 1,274

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 402

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 160

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 2

Lea County Correctional Facility: 113

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 9

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 61

Roswell Correctional Center: 136

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 57

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

As of today, there are 441 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

OVERALL STATE HOSPITAL CAPACITY: As of today, 77 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 80 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

As of today, there are 23,088 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

The Suites Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.