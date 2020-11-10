By Roger Lanse

At 1:21, the morning of Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to 205 D Street in Hurley in reference to a named male being at the residence with a shovel. According to a GCSO offense report, when deputies arrived they had contact with Victor Carrillo, 38, of Santa Clara, who was leaning on a washing machine in the back yard of the residence.

Carrillo, according to the report, offered that: "I was here to get my belongings and was going to stay the night here because James let me stay/I was just out here getting my stuff and James got all crazy and began yelling at me/all I wanted to do was get my things and was going to stay in my car like he said I could."

A deputy told Carrillo that he was no longer allowed on the property because James (James Welsh, 59, of the address) wanted him gone, and Carrillo could return tomorrow, after a civil standby had been set up, to obtain his belongings. Carrillo did leave when he was asked, the report stated.

Deputies then talked with Welsh, the report said, who advised he wanted Carrillo gone, he did not allow him to be there, and that Carrillo just showed up. Welsh then became uncooperative and began shouting.

Deputies then observed Carrillo shining his cellphone light in the back yard, according to the report. When deputies told Carrillo he needed to leave, he advised he wasn't going to leave until he got his belongings. After telling him several times to leave and Carrillo refusing to obey the deputies' commands, Carrillo was cuffed and placed in a police unit, but not before Carrillo attempted to pull away from deputies and had to be escorted to the ground.

The report stated that Carrillo was transported to GCSO for paperwork and then booked into the Grant County Detention Center. According to GCDC staff, Carrillo was released that same day at 3:30 p.m. on a $2,000 unsecured bond.