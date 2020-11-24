By Roger Lanse
At approximately 1:04 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, Silver City Police department officers were dispatched to 405 Ohio Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. When the officers arrived at the address they made contact with Ashley Ferguson, 31, of the address and a 40-year-old female from Bayard. Ferguson stated, according to an SCPD report narrative, she had learned that her boyfriend, later identified as Javia Hall, 29, also of the address, was cheating on her. She stated she had taken all of his belongings and at around 11:30 a.m. threw them all into the front yard including a TV which broke. The narrative stated that Ferguson told officers when Hall returned home about 1 p.m., she and Hall argued and she threw a rock at another TV inside the house, breaking it.
According to the narrative, both Ferguson and Hall said that he obtained keys to Ferguson's orange 2020 Dodge Challenger, and that both got into that vehicle and began 'tugging' on each other. At this point, their versions of what happened diverge. Ferguson claimed while they were 'tugging' Hall purposely put the vehicle in gear and stepped on the gas sending the vehicle into a wall and into a corner of the residence, while Hall claimed the damage was a result of him trying to get Ferguson out of the car and was accidental. The 40-year-old witness stated, according to the narrative, that Hall "threw her out the door and the vehicle went forward."
Damage to the two broken TVs was estimated at $400 each, the narrative said, while damage to the wall, residence, and the Dodge Challenger was yet to be determined. Officers stated a report will be forwarded to the district attorney's office for further review.