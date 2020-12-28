Thirty-six additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 700 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

230 new cases in Bernalillo County

22 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

50 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Grant County

45 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

47 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

8 new cases in Otero County

15 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

46 new cases in Sandoval County

106 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

52 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

13 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Monday reported thirty-nine additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Woodmark at Uptown facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A male in his 40s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.

A male in his 50s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.

A male in his 90s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A second male in his 90s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Retreat Gardens facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Retreat Gardens facility in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe.

A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s in Guadalupe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was an inmate at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility.

Previously reported deaths included two decedents in Chaves County that were identified to have been reported twice: the death of a hospitalized female in her 30s was erroneously reported for a second time on Dec. 28; and the death of a female in her 70s who was a resident of Mission Arch Care Center was erroneously reported for a second time Dec. 27. These duplications have been corrected. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,380.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Dec. 28, are:

87121 – 50

87401 – 28

87114 – 27

87120 – 24

87507 – 22

88240 – 19

87417 – 18

87420 – 18

88260 – 18

87105 – 16

Previously reported numbers included eight cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Colfax County, three in Doña Ana County) and one case in Doña Ana County that was not lab-confirmed – these now have been corrected. New Mexico has now had a total of 138,659 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 39,689

Catron County: 55

Chaves County: 6,782

Cibola County: 2,205

Colfax County: 501

Curry County: 3,943

De Baca County: 86

Doña Ana County: 17,081

Eddy County: 4,379

Grant County: 843

Guadalupe County: 264

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 229

Lea County: 6,440

Lincoln County: 1,012

Los Alamos County: 268

Luna County: 2,309

McKinley County: 9,496

Mora County: 113

Otero County: 2,096

Quay County: 331

Rio Arriba County: 2,190

Roosevelt County: 1,469

Sandoval County: 7,891

San Juan County: 9,713

San Miguel County: 810

Santa Fe County: 7,138

Sierra County: 515

Socorro County: 926

Taos County: 1,129

Torrance County: 472

Union County: 190

Valencia County: 4,761

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 279

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 223

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 99

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 195

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 149

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

As of today, there are 788 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 61,899 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mariah House in Albuquerque

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.