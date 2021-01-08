facebook-24x24

Category: Front Page News

During the press conference Wednesday, January 6, 2021, Secretary-designate Dr. Tracie Collins gave an update on the vaccine in New Mexico.

"As you know, what we are doing is obtaining information on how many are being administered," Collins said. The New Mexico Department of Health is using the New Mexico State Immunization Information System (NMSIIS) to track immunization data.

Of the 106,525 doses received, 58,299 have been administered, with only 74% of providers reporting in NMSIIS at this time. "That means the amount of doses administered is 62,000-68,500, making New Mexico among the states with the highest administration rates in the United States," she said.

"We encourage all New Mexicans to register, and if you do not have internet access or you aren't internet savvy, there is a call line," Collins said. "You can modify your profile at any time and users will be notified when the vaccine is available in their area."

Regarding the discrepancy in reporting, Collins said some providers use electronic medical records systems that automatically link with NMSIIS. Other providers will need to manually input information, which can take more time to ensure it is done correctly.

Collins said another change in vaccine distribution is the creation of unique codes linking individuals and appointments. This change comes after people were using others' codes and getting vaccines out-of-turn.

Collins said the goals are to get folks registered so they can be notified during their correct phase. "There are no walk-ins, you need a code and an appointment."

The COVID-19 vaccine hotline is available by dialing 1-855-600-3453 and the website for registration is available here.

For more information about the distribution plan, go here.

