Fifteen additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 933 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
261 new cases in Bernalillo County
19 new cases in Chaves County
17 new cases in Cibola County
5 new cases in Colfax County
33 new cases in Curry County
102 new cases in Doña Ana County
34 new cases in Eddy County
13 new cases in Grant County
2 new cases in Guadalupe County
2 new cases in Hidalgo County
18 new cases in Lea County
20 new cases in Lincoln County
2 new cases in Los Alamos County
21 new cases in Luna County
40 new cases in McKinley County
1 new case in Mora County
40 new cases in Otero County
3 new cases in Quay County
19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
15 new cases in Roosevelt County
56 new cases in Sandoval County
69 new cases in San Juan County
6 new cases in San Miguel County
69 new cases in Santa Fe County
7 new cases in Socorro County
11 new cases in Taos County
1 new case in Torrance County
1 new case in Union County
40 new cases in Valencia County
6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
The Department of Health on Monday reported fifteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.
A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 50s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s. The individual was hospitalized and was an inmate at the McKinley County Correctional Facility.
A male in his 60s. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,764.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 11 are:
87121 – 51
87120 – 39
87401 – 34
88101 – 30
87114 – 29
87507 – 28
87031 – 26
87105 – 25
87144 – 23
87124 – 22
Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Santa Fe County) that have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Otero County has been determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility and is now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 157,087 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 44,698
Catron County: 64
Chaves County: 7,552
Cibola County: 2,431
Colfax County: 600
Curry County: 4,373
De Baca County: 112
Doña Ana County: 18,996
Eddy County: 5,218
Grant County: 1,107
Guadalupe County: 303
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 278
Lea County: 7,316
Lincoln County: 1,173
Los Alamos County: 348
Luna County: 2,526
McKinley County: 10,569
Mora County: 134
Otero County: 2,439
Quay County: 366
Rio Arriba County: 2,696
Roosevelt County: 1,640
Sandoval County: 9,087
San Juan County: 11,576
San Miguel County: 960
Santa Fe County: 8,139
Sierra County: 617
Socorro County: 1,009
Taos County: 1,274
Torrance County: 527
Union County: 202
Valencia County: 5,311
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 422
Otero County Prison Facility: 433
Otero County Processing Center: 195
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
Lea County Correctional Facility: 250
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 165
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175
Roswell Correctional Center: 227
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 48
As of today, there are 704 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 78,826 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Hobbs
BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Hannett House in Albuquerque
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.