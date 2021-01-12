Thirty additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 893 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

231 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

35 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

22 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

105 new cases in Doña Ana County

39 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

18 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

60 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

31 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

89 new cases in Sandoval County

88 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

37 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

29 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported thirty additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A male in his 90s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 80s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,794.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Jan. 12 are:

87124 – 45

87121 – 34

87120 – 31

87144 – 25

87031 – 23

88220 – 23

87114 – 21

87301 – 20

88101 – 20

87401 – 19

Previously reported numbers included six cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Curry County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Socorro County, one in Valencia County) that have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 157,974 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 44,923

Catron County: 66

Chaves County: 7,587

Cibola County: 2,439

Colfax County: 603

Curry County: 4,394

De Baca County: 114

Doña Ana County: 19,100

Eddy County: 5,257

Grant County: 1,115

Guadalupe County: 304

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 278

Lea County: 7,335

Lincoln County: 1,178

Los Alamos County: 350

Luna County: 2,532

McKinley County: 10,631

Mora County: 134

Otero County: 2,449

Quay County: 367

Rio Arriba County: 2,727

Roosevelt County: 1,652

Sandoval County: 9,176

San Juan County: 11,664

San Miguel County: 966

Santa Fe County: 8,176

Sierra County: 628

Socorro County: 1,011

Taos County: 1,277

Torrance County: 530

Union County: 203

Valencia County: 5,339

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 422

Otero County Prison Facility: 433

Otero County Processing Center: 195

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 260

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 57

As of today, there are 715 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 80,580 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.