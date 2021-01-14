By Kas Nelson

January 13, 2021: In a webinar hosted today by New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, New Mexico State Representative Natalie Figueroa characterized broadband as an ‘essential service.’ Both Rep. Figueroa and Sen. Michael Padilla reiterated benefits of broadband to New Mexico’s business, telemedicine and education initiatives. It seems like such a good idea, why the hold up?

The trip to the finish line is a long and winding road. Sen. Padilla has been involved in legislation passed, amended or in progress, whose function is to maneuver the state into the starting gate. The Legislature is seriously thinking about firing a starting pistol at some point in the future.

Initially the senator worked to place broadband into the Local Infrastructure Act. After which the next logical move was to have the Universal Service Fund direct the majority of funding to new technologies. Then the New Mexico Telecommunication Act needed a rewrite to attract investment in broadband. Finally, some funding came in from the FCC. In the future, the Senator proposes the creation of the NM Office of Broadband Access and Expansion. He also plans to place Sacred Wind in the NM Rural Telecommunications Act. (Sacred Wind is a telecom company that serves tribal and rural areas in New Mexico). On the practical side, Senator Padilla wants to allow utilities to share their easements and other facilities to enable broadband transmission. In order for this to work, public-private sector partnerships need to be created. In the senator’s estimation this will require from $500 million to $1.3 billion. To make this work, the Public Regulations Commission will need new skill sets that address broadband technology.

Rep. Figueroa made a similar if not more detailed presentation. In addition to the points that Senator Padilla made, Rep. Figueroa stressed the need for detailed maps of coverage and the critical need for an aggressive pursuit of funding. The representative proposed her ‘Connect New Mexico Act’ that calls for a single authority to oversee and be accountable for broadband development and proliferation.

The bottom line is, 20% of New Mexico has no connectivity; 60% is underserved by reliable, consistent high-speed providers. If Covid has taught us anything besides the value of hand washing and social distancing, it is that broadband is indeed an essential service. It’s hard to find a dissenter.

Senator Padilla was asked if he could give a completion date. Without hesitation the senator replied “No.” And so, everyone agrees on the need for broadband throughout the state, but when will it happen?