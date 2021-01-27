Secretary-designate of the New Mexico Department of Health Dr. Tracie Collins and Secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department Dr. David Scrase gave the COVID-19 health update on January 25, 2021.

Collins said of the 221,375 vaccine doses received, 203,830 have been administered. That is over 92%, and in the past 7 days providers have doubled the pace of administration from January 11, 2021.

"New Mexico has the third highest vaccine administration rate among all of the states in the United States," Collins said. "New Mexicans have a lot to be proud of."

Collins reminds New Mexicans to register at the vaccine registration website. "Half a million New Mexicans are registered," she said. "We encourage all New Mexicans to register and we will reach out when a vaccine appointment is available."

Collins also took time to reiterate those that are currently eligible for the vaccine. Phase 1a and the first two subgroups of 1b are able to receive the vaccine at this time. More information about the vaccine distribution, including the descriptions of the phases and their subgroups is found here.

"The key issues are with vaccine distributions," she said. "We have 800,000 people that are eligible for the vaccine right now however we are receiving 25,000 to 30,000 doses a week - for primary doses." The demand is greater than the supply and Collins said it may take several months to vaccinate those that are currently eligible.

"Vaccine distribution is a team effort," she said. "We are grateful for those that are distributing the vaccine." Collins also said it is important for people to understand that the vaccine distribution plan is based on specific guidance from the CDC. "We must go in sequence and we must ensure the vaccine goes to those at the highest risk of serious disease and death from COVID-19." This approach includes implementing a fix to prevent the sharing of event codes.

Scrase shared information comparing the current time with the first known case of COVID-19, roughly one year ago. Although there is a stark contrast, Scrase said current news is trending toward the positive.

One of the encouraging factors is the availability and of therapeutics. "New Mexico has worked really hard over the period of the pandemic to implement these new therapeutics," he said. "I want to highlight if you have a positive COVID-19 test and you have one single risk factor for COVID-19, including being over 65, you're eligible for one of these treatments." Scrase said the sooner these protocols are received, the better.

"Remdesivir is the in-patient treatment that reduces death rates," he said. "We started using it in the summer and it has been used a lot, especially in the November period." Scrase said the usage of this treatment protocol is directly related to reducing hospitalization rates. The newer protocols are Bamlanivimab and Regeneron. Their use has been increasing and Scrase hopes that continues.

Scrase said with he current downturn in cases he hopes New Mexicans continue to help by practicing COVID-safe behaviors.

Hospitalizations are decreasing and some facilities even have open beds, although ICUs are full. Meanwhile hospitals are working hard to give vaccinations. "We appreciate all the delivery partners that are going out of their way to help, including working extra hours."

All of this is reflected in the improving gating criteria. "The case count is about five times higher than we would like to see, but it is coming down," he said. "It used to be ten times higher." As the statistics change, Scrase seems hopeful. "This is an early sign that maybe we are getting the pandemic under better control."