DEMING – Jury trials will resume starting Feb. 1 in courts in the Sixth Judicial District of Grant, Hidalgo and Luna counties.
"We appreciate the willingness of New Mexicans to serve as jurors and perform a critical role in our justice system," said Chief Judge Jennifer DeLaney. "Our courts are doing everything possible to safeguard the health and well-being of each person who enters a courthouse."
People summoned to jury duty should begin calling their respective court's jury division to determine if they need to report to a courthouse for jury selection. A jury summons will list a phone number for checking on scheduling. Court locations and contact information are available online at the Sixth Judicial District Court's website.
Courts have implemented public health precautionary measures to protect against the coronavirus. These COVID-safe practices include:
● A minimum of 6-foot distancing between people in courtrooms, juror assembly rooms and other locations throughout courthouses. This ensures potential jurors will not be sitting next to one another during jury selection or a trial.
● Requiring everyone – jurors, attorneys, witnesses, judges and court staff – to wear a mask when in a court building. Each juror will receive hand sanitizer, a mask, notebook and pen.
● Temperature checks and screening of everyone to ensure someone with symptoms does not enter a court facility.
● Protective plexiglass has been installed where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
● Cleaning and disinfecting all areas in judicial buildings, particularly high-touch surfaces such as doors. Hand sanitizer is available to the public throughout courthouses.
A Supreme Court order provided for jury trials to resume in February, after being suspended in November because of rising COVID-19 cases across the state and the possibility of greater increases after the holidays.