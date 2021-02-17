Weapon and ammo stolen from vehicle

By Roger Lanse

A female victim reported to a responding Silver City Police Department officer that the day before, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at about 9:47 p.m., an unknown person had stolen a Ruger LC 9mm handgun and 100 rounds of 9mm hollow-point ammunition from her pickup truck.

The victim stated, according to a police report narrative, the vehicle had been parked in the driveway at her residence and was unlocked at that time. She also showed the officer a video of the incident from her "Ring" doorbell camera which revealed a subject with a backpack and wearing a hoodie, walk to the vehicle, open the door, and reach inside. The time displayed on the video was 9:47 p.m.

According to the narrative, the firearm was valued at $500 and the ammunition at $100. The serial number of the handgun was not known. Investigation of this incident is ongoing.