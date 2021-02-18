New Mexico COVID-19 update: 411 new cases, totaling 181,739 - 021821
Eighteen additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 411 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
125 new cases in Bernalillo County
5 new cases in Chaves County
15 new cases in Cibola County
2 new cases in Colfax County
2 new cases in Curry County
96 new cases in Doña Ana County
11 new cases in Eddy County
4 new cases in Grant County
2 new cases in Hidalgo County
5 new cases in Lea County
3 new cases in Lincoln County
6 new cases in Luna County
18 new cases in McKinley County
1 new case in Mora County
19 new cases in Otero County
1 new case in Quay County
2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
24 new cases in Sandoval County
11 new cases in San Juan County
6 new cases in San Miguel County
19 new cases in Santa Fe County
1 new case in Sierra County
1 new case in Socorro County
5 new cases in Taos County
1 new case in Torrance County
1 new case in Union County
7 new cases in Valencia County
18 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
The Department of Health on Thursday reported eighteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.
A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,580.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Feb. 18 are:
87121 - 20
88081 - 17
88244 - 17
87114 - 13
87120 - 13
88005 - 13
88012 - 12
87507 - 11
88001 - 11
88310 - 11
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Cibola County, one in Luna County, one in San Miguel County) and one case in Taos County that was not lab confirmed-- these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 181,739 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 51,557
Catron County: 82
Chaves County: 8,529
Cibola County: 2,710
Colfax County: 692
Curry County: 4,855
De Baca County: 131
Doña Ana County: 22,230
Eddy County: 6,254
Grant County: 1,442
Guadalupe County: 341
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 342
Lea County: 7,972
Lincoln County: 1,500
Los Alamos County: 468
Luna County: 3,051
McKinley County: 11,911
Mora County: 152
Otero County: 3,138
Quay County: 415
Rio Arriba County: 3,363
Roosevelt County: 1,822
Sandoval County: 10,691
San Juan County: 13,389
San Miguel County: 1,202
Santa Fe County: 9,475
Sierra County: 680
Socorro County: 1,200
Taos County: 1,494
Torrance County: 627
Union County: 214
Valencia County: 6,042
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 440
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443
Otero County Processing Center: 197
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
Lea County Correctional Facility: 449
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
Roswell Correctional Center: 229
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
As of today, there are 284 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 126,446 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
BeeHive Homes Edgewood
BeeHive Homes Gallup
BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
Brookdale Santa Fe
Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
McKinley Center in Gallup
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.