Man arrested for battery on a household member

By Roger Lanse

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at about 12:31 p.m., a Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to the Motel 6 at 1040 E. Highway 180 in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Officers made contact with a 33-year-old female victim of the address, who told officers she had been involved in an altercation with her partner, Rogelio Cano, also 33-years-old of the address.

According to an SCPD offense report narrative, the victim told officers Cano wrapped a towel around her face to gag her while he struck her in the face several times causing redness to her chin and left side of her face. The report also stated the victim said Cano then shoved her into a table in the room.

Officers made contact with Cano, who admitted a physical altercation had occurred but refused to provide additional information and became uncooperative. Officers allowed one of the two children to retrieve some belongings from the room, while they attempted to place Cano under arrest, who was holding the other child in his left arm. Cano refused to put the child down and refused to allow officers to handcuff him.

Eventually, the report stated, Cano gave the child to the victim, and three officers were able to get Cano's arms behind his back, place him under arrest, handcuff him, and place him in a patrol unit.

Cano was charged with battery on a household member and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. He was transported to SCPD for paperwork and booked into Grant County Detention Center. According to the report, the Children, Youth, and Families' Department State Central Intake will also be contacted due to the condition of the room the children were living in.

GCDC staff told the Beat that Cano remains in custody as of Thursday, Feb. 18.