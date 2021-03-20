New Mexico COVID-19 update: 191 new cases, totaling 189,560 - 032021

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 191 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

71 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

35 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Saturday reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Otero County.

A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,889.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Mar. 20 are:

87121 - 15

87114 - 14

88001 - 10

87124 - 7

87111 - 6

87120 - 6

87507 - 6

87701 - 6

88021 - 6

87031 - 5

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included four cases in Bernalillo County that have been identified as duplicates and one case in Chaves County that was not lab confirmed - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 189,560 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 53,999

Catron County: 82

Chaves County: 8,704

Cibola County: 2,805

Colfax County: 717

Curry County: 4,993

De Baca County: 133

Doña Ana County: 23,512

Eddy County: 6,608

Grant County: 1,589

Guadalupe County: 366

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 351

Lea County: 8,136

Lincoln County: 1,576

Los Alamos County: 494

Luna County: 3,182

McKinley County: 12,107

Mora County: 168

Otero County: 3,547

Quay County: 425

Rio Arriba County: 3,447

Roosevelt County: 1,855

Sandoval County: 11,165

San Juan County: 13,639

San Miguel County: 1,309

Santa Fe County: 9,772

Sierra County: 707

Socorro County: 1,234

Taos County: 1,596

Torrance County: 669

Union County: 244

Valencia County: 6,322

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 446

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 292

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 758

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 126

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 230

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 130 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 171,593 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.