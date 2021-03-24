County residents urged to register for vaccinations

By Roger Lanse

At its Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021 Silver City town council meeting, the town's emergency management officer, Jeff Fell, urged residents to register for the COVID-19 vaccination even if they do not plan to get the shot. Fell said the reason for registering is to enable county health officials to plan ahead. Fell stressed that registering does not obligate a person to get the vaccination.

According to Fell, about 23,111 Grant County residents are eligible to register for the vaccine, and, so far, about half have. Approximately 9,302 residents have received at least one injection -- about half the initial shot and half the booster. At this rate of about 1,600 per week, Fell said, the county is on an easy track to reach CDC's goal of 70 percent vaccinated by the end of June 2021. Questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine program can be directed to 575/597-7029, M-F -- 8-12 a.m. and 1- 4 p.m., or emailed to grantcountynmcares@gmail.com.

Town Manager Alex Brown recommended approval of a resolution to terminate three water tank maintenance contracts with Utility Services Company Inc. which the town has had since 2008. Brown told council the town could save $51,479 annually by closing the three contracts. "We're caught up on tank maintenance," Brown stated: "And, basically, from here on it would be cheaper for us just to do our own maintenance on the tanks." Council approved the resolution.

Mayor Ken Ladner appointed Jeremy Wilson to the Library Community Advisory Committee.