  • Home
  • News
  • Front Page News Articles
  • Bayard City Council Discussed Highway 180/356 Lighting Project Updates at the Regular Meeting of March 08, 2021

Bayard City Council Discussed Highway 180/356 Lighting Project Updates at the Regular Meeting of March 08, 2021

Front Page News

By Alexis Rico

The City of Bayard Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting on March 08, 2021, via Zoom at 2:00 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Chon Fierro, Mayor Pro-Tem Raul Villanueva, Councilor Charles Kelly, Councilor Eloy Medina, and Councilor Adrian Ortiz.

The following is a brief overview of the meeting.

The meeting began with the review and the approval of the meeting's agenda. Bayard Clerk-Treasurer Kristina Ortiz stated that it was recommended to add for discussion only - Police Department Employee and property acquisition to the Closed Executive Session portion of the meeting. This was approved by the council.

For public input, Cody Dove requested an opportunity to be transferred to the maintenance department. Dove also wanted to make sure that each City Councilor had received his letter.

The council then reviewed and approved the consent agenda.

Included in the consent agenda was;
• Approval of the Minutes of Closed Session and Regular Meeting of February 22, 2021.
• Approval of Fire Report for February 2021

Under the New Business portion of the meeting, The council discussed the possible approval of an amendment for engineering services for the Highway 180/356 Lighting Project. This amendment includes services for design to project closeout with Stantec Inc.

George Esqueda was present during the meeting to represent Stantec Inc. Esqueda presented an amendment for engineering services on the project. Esqueda stated that this amendment is used for the engineering services from design to project close-out for the amount of $76,302.94.

After the presentation, the council approved the amendment to proceed with the project.

For the Mayor's report, Fierro asked the council about the railroad crossing and if the city had been able to make contact.

"I left another message with Jeff Weeks last week," Ortiz stated concerning the inquiry.

Anthony Aveles asked the council about being able to have a youth training program established with the city.

"Discussions will be held after the city receives program information," Fierro said.

Ortiz updated the council on the GRT pull back and the small cities assistance received this year.

"The assistance may be smaller the following year and be detrimental to the budget," Ortiz said.

Ortiz presented information on the amounts per fund to be pulled back based on the assistance and how it would affect the budget.

The council then went into a closed executive session to discuss personnel and property acquisitions.

When the council went back into the open session, they had no statements to make about the topics discussed during the closed session other than to certify that only personnel and property acquisitions were discussed during the session.

The meeting adjourned at 3:39 p.m.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat
{{#data.error}}
{{#data.error.root_cause}}

[{{{type}}}] {{{reason}}}

{{/data.error.root_cause}}
{{/data.error}} {{^data.error}} {{#texts.summary}}

{{texts.summary}} {{#options.result.rssIcon}} RSS {{/options.result.rssIcon}}

{{/texts.summary}} {{#data.hits.hits}}
{{#_source.featured}} FEATURED {{/_source.featured}} {{#_source.showImage}} {{#_source.image}}
{{{_source.image}}}
{{/_source.image}} {{/_source.showImage}}

{{{_source.title}}} {{#_source.showPrice}} {{{_source.displayPrice}}} {{/_source.showPrice}}

{{#_source.showLink}}

{{{_source.displayUrl}}}

{{/_source.showLink}} {{#_source.showDate}}

{{{_source.displayDate}}}

{{/_source.showDate}}

{{{_source.description}}}

{{#_source.additionalInfo}}

{{#_source.additionalFields}} {{#title}} {{{label}}}{{{title}}} {{/title}} {{/_source.additionalFields}}

{{/_source.additionalInfo}}
{{/data.hits.hits}}
{{/data.error}}

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top