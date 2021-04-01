  • Home
  • News
  • Front Page News Articles
  • The Town of Hurley Council Discussed Well Project Updates with Stantec at the March 09, 2021, Regular Meeting

The Town of Hurley Council Discussed Well Project Updates with Stantec at the March 09, 2021, Regular Meeting

Front Page News

By Alexis Rico

The Town of Hurley Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting on March 9, 2021, via Zoom at 5:03 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Maynes via Zoom, Councilor Esther Gil, and Councilor Freddie Rodriguez via Zoom.

The meeting began with the council going over the agenda for the meeting. Then after taking some time to review the items on the agenda the council approved it.

The council then approved the minutes from February 9, 2021, regular meeting.

The council then took some time to go over the items of the consent agenda. Mayor Ed Stevens ask the Town Clerk Lori Ortiz about the Clerk's report and if she had anything further to add.

"There is nothing really to report," Ortiz said. "Everything has been running slowly. Nothing is open right now, but we are hoping to open up again soon. I am going to begin working on the budget soon."
Also part of the consent agenda was the fire department report, in which Stevens took the time to thank Robert Terrazas, who recently retired as the Hurley Fire Chief for over 14 years, for all his work and all he had done for the fire department over the years.

The last part of the consent agenda was the animal control report which included the resignation of Animal Control Officer George Wayne Kleck.

Frances Ortega was present for the meeting to represent Stantec Consulting Services Inc, to update the council on projects as well as talk about amendment #4 - Town of Hurley fresh Water system improvements - amendment to the owner-engineer agreement.

Ortega stated that the project was going well and was in line to being finished soon. They did need to work on the pumps for the well as well as the booster section.

"The final inspection went well considering the size of the project," Ortega said. "We did pour water out of the well in order to inspect them and they did pass inspection."

Stevens and the rest of the council discussed the details of the project and the contract as Stevens had wanted to discuss with the maintenance department about the process before they continue to move forward with the project.

"This is for the services and the design for the project," Ortega stated about amendment #4. "Based on the other companies' part of the project and the amount of water that will be needed, it was decided that a test will be constructed."

The council had a brief discussion about the project and its process with Ortega. It was decided by the council that it was best to table the item until more information is available.

For the Mayor's report, Stevens has several items that he wanted to update the council on.

"We have a new fire chief," Stevens said. "The animal control officer has resigned and this is going to a volunteer-based position."

Stevens stated that Kleck had originally agreed to take the position for only a limited time to help and lend his services.

"There is going to be a meeting held soon about combining the Bayard and Hurley animal control services," Stevens said. "More information on this will be available at the next meeting."

"The street project on East is getting close," Stevens said. "I believe it should begin in April or May.

"With the police department issue, there is nothing moving forward with that," Stevens stated. "Lori is meeting with the Bayard Clerk in order to discuss this and see about moving forward with the meeting."

Lastly, Stevens informed the council about the project for creating a four-lane road between Bayard and Hurley. This project will also include a bike lane. Stevens stated that they are currently waiting to hear more information about this project and the process to begin it.

The meeting adjourned at 5:51 p.m.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat
{{#data.error}}
{{#data.error.root_cause}}

[{{{type}}}] {{{reason}}}

{{/data.error.root_cause}}
{{/data.error}} {{^data.error}} {{#texts.summary}}

{{texts.summary}} {{#options.result.rssIcon}} RSS {{/options.result.rssIcon}}

{{/texts.summary}} {{#data.hits.hits}}
{{#_source.featured}} FEATURED {{/_source.featured}} {{#_source.showImage}} {{#_source.image}}
{{{_source.image}}}
{{/_source.image}} {{/_source.showImage}}

{{{_source.title}}} {{#_source.showPrice}} {{{_source.displayPrice}}} {{/_source.showPrice}}

{{#_source.showLink}}

{{{_source.displayUrl}}}

{{/_source.showLink}} {{#_source.showDate}}

{{{_source.displayDate}}}

{{/_source.showDate}}

{{{_source.description}}}

{{#_source.additionalInfo}}

{{#_source.additionalFields}} {{#title}} {{{label}}}{{{title}}} {{/title}} {{/_source.additionalFields}}

{{/_source.additionalInfo}}
{{/data.hits.hits}}
{{/data.error}}

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top