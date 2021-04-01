The Town of Hurley Council Discussed Well Project Updates with Stantec at the March 09, 2021, Regular Meeting

By Alexis Rico



The Town of Hurley Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting on March 9, 2021, via Zoom at 5:03 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Maynes via Zoom, Councilor Esther Gil, and Councilor Freddie Rodriguez via Zoom.



The meeting began with the council going over the agenda for the meeting. Then after taking some time to review the items on the agenda the council approved it.



The council then approved the minutes from February 9, 2021, regular meeting.



The council then took some time to go over the items of the consent agenda. Mayor Ed Stevens ask the Town Clerk Lori Ortiz about the Clerk's report and if she had anything further to add.



"There is nothing really to report," Ortiz said. "Everything has been running slowly. Nothing is open right now, but we are hoping to open up again soon. I am going to begin working on the budget soon."

Also part of the consent agenda was the fire department report, in which Stevens took the time to thank Robert Terrazas, who recently retired as the Hurley Fire Chief for over 14 years, for all his work and all he had done for the fire department over the years.



The last part of the consent agenda was the animal control report which included the resignation of Animal Control Officer George Wayne Kleck.



Frances Ortega was present for the meeting to represent Stantec Consulting Services Inc, to update the council on projects as well as talk about amendment #4 - Town of Hurley fresh Water system improvements - amendment to the owner-engineer agreement.



Ortega stated that the project was going well and was in line to being finished soon. They did need to work on the pumps for the well as well as the booster section.



"The final inspection went well considering the size of the project," Ortega said. "We did pour water out of the well in order to inspect them and they did pass inspection."



Stevens and the rest of the council discussed the details of the project and the contract as Stevens had wanted to discuss with the maintenance department about the process before they continue to move forward with the project.



"This is for the services and the design for the project," Ortega stated about amendment #4. "Based on the other companies' part of the project and the amount of water that will be needed, it was decided that a test will be constructed."



The council had a brief discussion about the project and its process with Ortega. It was decided by the council that it was best to table the item until more information is available.



For the Mayor's report, Stevens has several items that he wanted to update the council on.



"We have a new fire chief," Stevens said. "The animal control officer has resigned and this is going to a volunteer-based position."



Stevens stated that Kleck had originally agreed to take the position for only a limited time to help and lend his services.



"There is going to be a meeting held soon about combining the Bayard and Hurley animal control services," Stevens said. "More information on this will be available at the next meeting."



"The street project on East is getting close," Stevens said. "I believe it should begin in April or May.



"With the police department issue, there is nothing moving forward with that," Stevens stated. "Lori is meeting with the Bayard Clerk in order to discuss this and see about moving forward with the meeting."



Lastly, Stevens informed the council about the project for creating a four-lane road between Bayard and Hurley. This project will also include a bike lane. Stevens stated that they are currently waiting to hear more information about this project and the process to begin it.



The meeting adjourned at 5:51 p.m.



The next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.