Elk Fire Update April 5, 2021

Location: East Elk Mountain, 30 miles east of Reserve, Catron County, NM on the Gila National Forest.

Start Date: March 31, 2021 Size: ~225 acres Cause: Under investigation

Vegetation: Piñon/juniper and grass

Resources: One (1) Type 1 Initial Attack (IA) crew, two (2) Type 1 IA Crews, one (1) handcrew, one (1) Type 6 engines, one (1) Type 3 helicopter, and two (2) Type 2 dozers.

Summary:

The Elk Fire is 225 acres. Resources worked on hot spotting and checking the fire edge on Friday. Crews are mopping up and securing lines. The strategy of the fire is full suppression, with confine and containment using natural geographic features and forest roads.

Smoke from fire rises up and away during the daytime, but in the evenings, smoke can pool back down in canyons, drainages, and basins. For information on air quality and protecting your health, and to find guidance on distances and visibility, please visit https://nmtracking.org/fire. Fire information can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7359/.

For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila