Two fires on the Gila National Forest - 041421

Dry Fire

The Dry Fire is approximately 20 acres, burning on National Forest system lands, Catron County, NM on the Gila National Forest. This fire is close to Dry Blue Creek.

Freeman Fire

The Freeman Fire is approximately 15 acres, burning on National Forest system lands, Catron County, NM on the Gila National Forest. This fire is about one (1) mile southwest of Freeman Mountain.

Resources are on scene for both incidents.

Crews will be scouting to gather information on size and assessing potential for growth. Fire activity was moderate yesterday afternoon and early evening. The strategy for these two fires is full suppression.

Smoke from fire rises during the daytime, but in the evening can pool down in canyons, drainages, and basins. For information on air quality and protecting your health, and to find guidance on distances and visibility, please visit https://nmtracking.org/fire. Fire information can be found at nmfireinfo.com.

The Gila National Forest wants to remind you about campfire safety. Do not leave your campfire unattended. Make sure to bring a shovel and enough water to drown the fire. Drown, Stir, Drown, Stir, and then put your hand close to the ashes to test the heat. If it's too hot to touch repeat the Drown/Stir/Drown process until the ashes are cold to the touch.

For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila