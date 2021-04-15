Grant County 4-H Selects 2021 Livestock Ambassadors
SILVER CITY- For the first time Grant County 4-H youths have been selected to be ambassadors for the 4-H livestock program. Several youths applied for the limited positions of beef, sheep/goat, and swine ambassadors.
Applicants filled out an application and provided an industry issue that they would like to address as an ambassador. Applicants also provided a letter of recommendation from a person that was not related to them. Several worthy applications were submitted.
These are the selected ambassadors for this year.
The 2021 Grant County 4-H Livestock Ambassadors:
Beef-Kylee Jones
Sheep/Goat-Lizzy McDonald
Swine-Kayleigh Massengill
Photos below:
Ambassadors will be present at all youth livestock events if permitted due to Covid-19 restrictions.