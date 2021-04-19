Western New Mexico University Remembrance March Honors Veterans Past and Present

The inaugural Western New Mexico University Remembrance March held on Saturday drew dozens to walk in honor of servicemembers past and present. Held Saturday, this event allowed participants to commemorate the 1942 Bataan Death March.

While 72 participants had pre-registered, even more who attended registered on site. More than a dozen marchers took on the 14-mile out-and-back route, while the remaining participants completed the one-mile Honor March. Each route began and ended on the WNMU campus.

Bataan Remembrance Day at WNMU 041721 Bataan Remembrance Day at WNMU 041721 Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, at right, speaks to another participant in the Honor March. Photo Courtesy of WNMU https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Bataan-Remembrance-Day-041721/_DSC8793.jpg

Bataan Remembrance Day at WNMU 041721 Mariachi La Plata performs before the start of one of the walking events. Photo Courtesy of WNMU. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Bataan-Remembrance-Day-041721/_DSC8938.jpg

Bataan Remembrance Day at WNMU 041721 A Marine Corps League member shows the symbolism of the P.O.W.-M.I.A table prior to a walking event. Photo Courtesy of WNMU https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Bataan-Remembrance-Day-041721/_DSC8987-2.jpg

Bataan Remembrance Day at WNMU 041721 A group of participants begins a walk. Photo Courtesy of WNMU https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Bataan-Remembrance-Day-041721/_DSC9008-2lo.jpg

Bataan Remembrance Day at WNMU 041721 A walking group heading up the hill toward the finish line in front of the Fine Arts Center Theatre. Photo Courtesy of WNMU https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Bataan-Remembrance-Day-041721/_DSC9069-3.jpg

Bataan Remembrance Day at WNMU 041721 Karl Phelps, Laura Phelps, and her dad and uncle, Terry Boyle and Dan Boyle5 come across the finish line. Photo by Mary Alice Murphy https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Bataan-Remembrance-Day-041721/IMG_2664.jpg

Bataan Remembrance Day at WNMU 041721 Fidel, Mario and Ron Quintana and Fred Baca walking in honor of uncles and grandfather, Mario Casares, Baldo Casares, Arturo Casares and Henry Mata, in the photo they held while walking. Photo by Mary Alice Murphy https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Bataan-Remembrance-Day-041721/IMG_2674.jpg

Bataan Remembrance Day at WNMU 041721 Alyssa Castillo and Rosemary C. Gutierrez holding photos of and walking in honor of their grandfather and father, Bataan survivor, Pablo P. Gutierrez. Photo by Mary Alice Murphy https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Bataan-Remembrance-Day-041721/IMG_2669.jpg

Bataan Remembrance Day at WNMU 041721 Rep. Rebecca Dow and Sen. Siah Hemphill celebrate crossing the finish line. Photo by Mary Alice Murphy https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Bataan-Remembrance-Day-041721/IMG_2689.jpg

Bataan Remembrance Day at WNMU 041721 José ray, Johnny Benavides and Richard Ray at the finish line. Photo by Mary Alice Murphy https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Bataan-Remembrance-Day-041721/IMG_2693.jpg

At least 20 marchers were veterans themselves marching in the Military category, and a couple registered in the Military Heavy category, committing to carry 35-pound packs for the duration of their journey. Some in the Civilian category carried photos of their loved ones who served in the U.S. armed forces, and others opted to write the name of a loved one they wanted to march in honor of on their participant number. Alternatively, civilians could choose to march in honor of servicemembers buried at Ft. Bayard National Cemetery, as WNMU provided names of those laid to rest locally.

On the steps of the WNMU Fine Arts Center Theatre, a ceremony took place just ahead of each march's start. Each was led by Master of Ceremonies Tony Trujillo and featured addresses from Lt. Governor Howie Morales, Senator Siah Correa Hemphill, and Representative Rebecca Dow. Members of the local Marine Corps League presented the colors at each as well.

During the 7:30 a.m. ceremony for the longer march, WNMU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Jack Crocker welcomed participants to campus, while Angelica Padilla sang the national anthem. The later ceremony for the Honor March was opened with a national anthem by Mariachi Plata de WNMU and a welcome from WNMU President Dr. Joe Shepard.

Water was offered at health stations staffed by local EMTs and WNMU School of Nursing representatives along both routes, which finished in the WNMU Ben Altamirano Stadium.

###



For more than 125 years, Western New Mexico University has served the people in its region as a comprehensive, rural, public body. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution and the state's only public Applied Liberal Arts and Sciences university, WNMU is committed to developing cross-cultural opportunities that encourage people to explore new experiences. The WNMU student body represents every segment of southwest New Mexico's diverse population.