State enters maintenance mode as vaccination rates rise 042821

Front Page News

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham joined Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Health and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase for a COVID-19 press update on April 28, 2021.

"I'm delighted to join the experts," Grisham said. "41.6% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated. It will be a lifelong journey but we should always be winning against COVID-19."

Grisham is proud of the state for leading the country in vaccination. 

"Given how many vaccinations are done each week, we believe 60% [of New Mexicans] can fully get vaccinated in short order. At that time New Mexico will graduate from the color coded system," she said. 

The state is projected to reach 60% vaccination by the end of June. "[That means] in nine weeks we are open. This is cause for incredible celebration and I am extremely proud of the work we have done."

"I really want New Mexicans to be proud, and encouraged. But don't let your guard down. New Mexico is today the first state that will be able to be fully open in the safest possible way," Grisham said.

Scrase said April 28 was day 414 of the pandemic. "Our average daily case count has entered a new plateau. There were a couple earlier, and what's different now is having the vaccine." He said the plateau is likely a combination of the uptick among those that are out more and the effects of the vaccine. 

Scrase also said this is the time to rethink the metrics of the gating criteria. "We're dropping PPE as a criteria. Another key change is raising the threshold of average daily cases to 210 or less. We're also relaxing and increasing the threshold of test positivity rate to 7.5%"

The gating criteria will be updated weekly now that the state has entered "maintenance" mode.

"Vaccination efforts have become so successful that they are an overwhelming driver in the metrics," he said. "The vaccine gives the county a boost if that metric is met."

"We believe these changes will do a number of things, including creating more stability and incentivizing people to be vaccinated."

"The new criteria are in effect as of April 30," Grisham said. "Vaccines are a game changer."

"57.5% of New Mexicans over 16 years of age have received their first shot, and 41.6% are fully vaccinated," Collins said.

She reminds New Mexicans that self-scheduling is available at vaccinenm.org, including booster shots.

"The vaccine is free and you do not need ID to receive services, and the Department of Health does not share immigration status with the federal government."

"All three vaccines are safe and effective. Take the first vaccine you are offered," Collins said. "More vaccines in arms means keeping more family members from being hospitalized or dying due to COVID-19."

"This really is a monumental achievement by all of us," Grisham said. "We certainly don't want this to be a message about letting your guard down. And we don't forget the losses. But our efforts have, in fact, paid off. We are making evidence-based decisions."

Grisham said she continues to be delighted with the work of all the partners that have helped the state reach this point.

Find the amended public health emergency order clarifying current orders below:


Can't see this document? Click this link to view it in a new window

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top