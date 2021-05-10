New Mexico COVID-19 update: 570 new cases, totaling 199,901 - 0508-1021

Eight additional COVID-19 deaths - Saturday, May 8, Sunday, May 9, and Monday, May 10

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 570 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

157 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

18 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

23 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in De Baca County

41 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

14 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

29 new cases in Sandoval County

154 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

5 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

16 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Monday reported eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

1 recent death: A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

7* deaths >30 days:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,106.

*Complete information just received for these deaths which occurred more than one month ago.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, May. 10 are:

87401 - 52

87121 - 30

87410 - 25

87413 - 24

88101 - 21

87402 - 18

87114 - 17

87120 - 17

87124 - 15

87109 - 14

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time. Previously reported numbers included one case in Bernalillo County that has been identified as duplicate and one case in Doña Ana County that was not lab confirmed - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 199,901 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 57,582

Catron County: 93

Chaves County: 8,958

Cibola County: 2,869

Colfax County: 758

Curry County: 5,177

De Baca County: 155

Doña Ana County: 24,728

Eddy County: 6,836

Grant County: 1,708

Guadalupe County: 391

Harding County: 10

Hidalgo County: 361

Lea County: 8,283

Lincoln County: 1,696

Los Alamos County: 525

Luna County: 3,331

McKinley County: 12,273

Mora County: 170

Otero County: 3,891

Quay County: 491

Rio Arriba County: 3,608

Roosevelt County: 1,950

Sandoval County: 11,955

San Juan County: 14,960

San Miguel County: 1,352

Santa Fe County: 10,226

Sierra County: 760

Socorro County: 1,313

Taos County: 1,667

Torrance County: 749

Union County: 248

Valencia County: 6,712

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 444

Otero County Processing Center: 198

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 218

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 143 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 185,033 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisting Living and Memory Care in Las Cruces

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 5/8, Sunday 5/9 & Monday (5/10)***

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.