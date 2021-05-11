Silver City man convicted in carjacking and firearms case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Daniel "Grumpy" Hernandez, 33, of Silver City, New Mexico, was convicted by a federal jury on May 6 on seven counts of a 10-count indictment. Hernandez and his co-conspirator, Savannah Padilla, were indicted on Nov. 13, 2019.



Hernandez pleaded guilty on April 29 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. As a previously convicted felon, Hernandez cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.



The jury found Hernandez guilty of conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, theft of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, and two additional counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.



On Feb. 23, Padilla pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the plea agreement, on or about Sept. 7, 2018, and continuing to on or about Sept. 8, 2018, Hernandez and Padilla committed a carjacking in Grant County, New Mexico. Hernandez and Padilla demanded money from the victim at gunpoint, and later demanded that the victim get out of the driver's seat and into the back seat of the vehicle. The victim fled in fear for his life.

Hernandez was acquitted on a separate count of carjacking and a separate count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence for a different incident on Sept. 7, 2018.



A sentencing date has not been scheduled. Hernandez and Padilla each face up to 15 years in prison for the carjacking charges, and an additional seven years to be served consecutively for the brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence charges.



The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case with assistance from the Silver City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maria Armijo and Ry Ellison are prosecuting the case.